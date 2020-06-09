N.Korea to sever hotlines with South: KCNA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
North Korea will cut the hotlines to the South's presidential and military offices at noon. Image by AP PHOTO

unrest, conflicts and war

N.Korea to sever hotlines with South: KCNA

By Josh Smith and Sangmi Cha

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 11:57:02

North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step towards shutting down all means of contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA reports.

For several days, North Korea has lashed out at South Korea, threatening to close an inter-Korean liaison office and other projects if the South does not stop defectors from sending leaflets and other material into the North.

Top government officials in North Korea, including leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, and Kim Yong-chol, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, determined “that the work towards the South should thoroughly turn into the one against an enemy”, KCNA said.

As a first step, at noon on Tuesday, North Korea will close lines of communication at an inter-Korean liaison office, and hotlines between the two militaries and presidential offices, the report said.

On Tuesday morning, North Korean officials did not answer a routine daily call to the liaison office, nor calls on military hotlines, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean officials.

On Monday morning, North Korea did not answer the liaison phone call for the first time since 2018, though it later answered an afternoon call.

The decision to cut communications marks a setback in relations amid efforts to try and persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program in exchange for relief on tough international sanctions. 

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Analysts said the move is likely about more than the defectors, as North Korea is under increasing economic pressure as the coronavirus crisis and international sanctions take their toll.

“North Korea is in a much more dire situation then we think,” said Choo Jae-woo, a professor at Kyung Hee University “I think they are trying to squeeze something out of the South.”

Cutting communications is “a well-worn play for Pyongyang” but one that can be dangerous, Daniel Wertz, of the US-based National Committee on North Korea, said on Twitter.

“Regular communication channels are needed most during a crisis, and for that reason North Korea cuts them off to create an atmosphere of heightened risk,” Wertz tweeted. 

The people of North Korea have “been angered by the treacherous and cunning behaviour of the South Korean authorities with whom we still have lots of accounts to settle”, KCNA said.

The report accused South Korean authorities of irresponsibly allowing defectors to hurt the dignity of North Korea’s supreme leadership.

“We have reached a conclusion that there is no need to sit face to face with the South Korean authorities and there is no issue to discuss with them, as they have only aroused our dismay,” KCNA said. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos turn to Te'o to end NRL struggles

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed recruit Ben Te'o will make his return to the NRL this Thursday against Manly.

Australian rules football

No AFL crowds just yet: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has not received authorisation from state governments for crowds to return to football stadiums.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Houli good for AFL return

Bachar Houli is ready to return from a calf injury against Collingwood on Thursday night when the AFL season resumes, Tigers skipper Trent Cotchin says.

rugby league

Government considering capped NRL crowds

NRL will welcome back some fans this weekend, however, discussions to open up the gates for a capped number of crowds are high on the agenda.

rugby league

Dragons call board meeting over McGregor

St George Illawarra have called an emergency board meeting for Tuesday to discuss Paul McGregor's NRL coaching future.

news

politics

JobKeeper review could see further changes

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says a review of the JobKeeper scheme will look at ways to improve it, amid speculation more workers could be moved off the payment.

sport

rugby league

Broncos turn to Te'o to end NRL struggles

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed recruit Ben Te'o will make his return to the NRL this Thursday against Manly.

world

civil unrest

US protesters demand police reforms

The weekend wave of US protests has had an almost festive tone as emboldened demonstrators push for police reform following the death of black man George Floyd.