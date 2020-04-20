NAB flags big triple hit to H1 earnings

National Australia Bank’s first-half result in May will be rocked by a triple hit of extra charges and writedowns, including a $188 million increase in customer remediation charges and a $742 million hit to cash earnings on software capitalisation changes.

The big four lender on Monday also flagged a $214 million writedown against its investment in wealth manager MLC.

The bank did not detail any potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic or whether it would follow APRA’s advice on deferring an interim dividend to investors.

Further detail will be provided at its 2020 half-year results on May 7.

NAB said the biggest blow to cash earnings would come from changes made to increase the minimum threshold at which software was to be capitalised, from $2 million to $5 million.

This reflects a change in approach to managing projects that is intended to lift business accountability for projects less than $5 million.

This is expected to reduce NAB’s capitalised software balance at March 31 by $1.06 billion and first-half cash earnings by $742 million after tax.

NAB also expects to increase its customer remediation program by $188 million five months after it said it had covered all legacy charges relating to past misdeeds, including fees for no service and mis-sold credit card insurance.

The net increase in the provision for remediation is expected to reduce the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by about six basis points.