NAB investigating staff underpayments

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NAB is paying $1.3 million to 1500 current and former staff after discovering underpayments. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

banking

NAB investigating staff underpayments

By AAP

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 12:11:49

National Australia Bank staff have been urged to review their pay after the bank said it had found underpayments to about 1500 employees.

The Finance Sector Union (FSU) on Monday called on members at NAB to take part in an urgent audit to determine the extent of the staff underpayment.

This follows the bank last week saying it had set up an independent investigation into payments to current and former employees.

NAB group executive for people and culture, Susan Ferrier, last week emailed staff to say the bank had hired law firm King & Wood Mallesons and audit firm PwC to conduct a review of problems with its payroll system.

The lender identified payment problems about 1500 staff and is finalising a payout totalling $1.3 million, including superannuation and interest, as compensation.

“We take paying our colleagues their full entitlements extremely seriously and it is unacceptable and simply not good enough that we have not always delivered on that promise. I regret these errors and apologise,” Ms Ferrier said in the email.

The issue mainly relates to Group 3 & 4 staff being rostered for a weekly 40-hour weeks instead of the contracted 38 hours.

FSU’s Wendy Streets said this had been a long-running issue and union members at NAB were being asked to document any concerns they had about their pay to be then passed on to investigators.

She estimates the number of underpayed people could far exceed 1500. 

“The FSU previously sought a legal opinion which justified our concerns about underpayment problems at the bank and payment of contracted workers is now one of several significant issues which will be investigated by consultants PWC and KWM,” she said.

Australia’s third-largest bank is the latest major company to investigate staff underpayments.

Others that have had to pay back millions of dollars to staff in recent months include Qantas, Woolworths, Wesfarmers and Super Retail, as wage scandals have particularly engulfed the hospitality and retail sectors in recent years.

Latest sport

soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League's post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players' union.

Australian rules football

Blues back AFL's Betts after racist tweet

Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty says the vilification of Eddie Betts highlights the need for the AFL and its players to take a stand against racism.

Australian rules football

Saints' Roberton in AFL selection battle

A reserves scratch match with Collingwood this week will give St Kilda defender Dylan Roberton a chance to regain his place in the team.

Australian rules football

Slick Saints enter AFL winners' circle

St Kilda broke clear after quarter-time to record a comfortable win over the disappointing Western Bulldogs in the AFL clash at Marvel Stadium.

rugby league

NRL match rescheduled after COVID-19 scare

Canterbury's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters has been pushed back to Monday despite Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman being cleared of coronavirus.

news

corruption

Vic MP quits Labor as it moves to dump him

A Victorian MP has quit the Labor Party after being sacked from cabinet by Premier Daniel Andrews amid branch-stacking accusations.

sport

soccer

FFA strikes deal with A-League players

The A-League's post COVID-19 restart is a step closer to reality with the FFA finalising its pay deal with the players' union.

world

homicide

Coroner says Atlanta shooting a homicide

The shooting death of a black man by a white police officer at a takeaway venue in Atlanta, Georgia, has been declared a homicide by a medical examiner.