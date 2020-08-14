Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
NAB CEO Ross McEwan says 16 per cent of home loan deferral customers have recommenced repayments. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

banking

NAB’s Q3 profit fall can’t scare investors

By AAP

August 14, 2020

2020-08-14 11:43:51

Investors believe National Australia Bank’s seven per cent drop in third quarter cash profit was not as bad as feared, and have raised the bank’s share price.

NAB’s $1.55 billion cash profit was down on the same quarter last year, but investors pushed shares higher by 0.72 per cent to $18.14 at 1137 AEST.

In its 2020 third quarter trading update lodged with the ASX on Friday, NAB cited COVID-19 challenges and has money set aside for potential loan defaults.

“Encouragingly, about 16 per cent of home loan deferral customers … have recommenced repayments,” CEO Ross McEwan said.

“However, many customers still face an uncertain future. Where it makes sense we will offer them extra support to help manage through the pandemic, but providing further credit won’t always be the right thing to do.”

There were 92,000 home loan accounts with deferred repayments of $37 billion as of June 30.

This was slightly better than the May peak of 96,000 accounts worth $38 billion.

Pleasingly for the bank, about 70 per cent of customers with deferrals are more than three months ahead of their repayments.

However, there is cause for concern in other figures. About 20 per cent of customers with deferrals and NAB transaction accounts had suffered a more than 50 per cent loss in salary income since April.

Management said there had been only a slight increase in deferrals in Victoria. Melburnians are one week into six weeks of stage four virus restrictions, which has shuttered many businesses – particularly retailers – and left many people without work.

The bank has not increased provisions for COVID-related losses, but said there was ongoing review and there would be an update in its full-year results.

It also said its goal of keeping full-year expenses flat would be challenged by the pandemic, as it spends more on supporting customers.

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters sweat on Luke Keary injury update

The Sydney Roosters are expecting an injury update on star playmaker Luke Keary amid fears he may have suffered a ruptured spleen.

Summer Olympics

Podium no place for protest: Oly athletes

Australia's Olympic athletes believe podiums and Olympic venues are no place for political or social protests, a survey has revealed.

soccer

McDonald facing possible A-L breach

The FFA is investigating a potential COVID-19 protocol breach by Brisbane Roar striker Scott McDonald, who was involved in TV commentary work this week.

Australian rules football

GWS cop AFL derby hiding from Sydney

GWS equalled their lowest AFL score in a 41-point loss to Sydney on a dirty night for the premiership hopefuls.

Australian rules football

GWS cop AFL derby hiding from Sydney

GWS equalled their lowest AFL score in a 41-point loss to Sydney on a dirty night for the premiership hopefuls.

news

health

Youngest Australian dies of COVID in Vic

A man in his 20s is among the latest Victorian coronavirus victims, the youngest person in Australia to die of the illness.

sport

rugby league

Roosters sweat on Luke Keary injury update

The Sydney Roosters are expecting an injury update on star playmaker Luke Keary amid fears he may have suffered a ruptured spleen.

world

politics

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.