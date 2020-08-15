Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
NAB CEO Ross McEwan says 16 per cent of home loan deferral customers have recommenced repayments. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Financial Services

NAB’s Q3 profit fall can’t scare investors

By AAP

August 15, 2020

2020-08-15 11:43:51

Investors believe National Australia Bank’s seven per cent drop in third quarter cash profit was not as bad as feared, and have raised the bank’s share price.

NAB’s $1.55 billion cash profit was down on the same quarter last year, but investors pushed shares higher by 0.72 per cent to $18.14 at 1137 AEST.

In its 2020 third quarter trading update lodged with the ASX on Friday, NAB cited COVID-19 challenges and has money set aside for potential loan defaults.

“Encouragingly, about 16 per cent of home loan deferral customers … have recommenced repayments,” CEO Ross McEwan said.

“However, many customers still face an uncertain future. Where it makes sense we will offer them extra support to help manage through the pandemic, but providing further credit won’t always be the right thing to do.”

There were 92,000 home loan accounts with deferred repayments of $37 billion as of June 30.

This was slightly better than the May peak of 96,000 accounts worth $38 billion.

Pleasingly for the bank, about 70 per cent of customers with deferrals are more than three months ahead of their repayments.

However, there is cause for concern in other figures. About 20 per cent of customers with deferrals and NAB transaction accounts had suffered a more than 50 per cent loss in salary income since April.

Management said there had been only a slight increase in deferrals in Victoria. Melburnians are one week into six weeks of stage four virus restrictions, which has shuttered many businesses – particularly retailers – and left many people without work.

The bank has not increased provisions for COVID-related losses, but said there was ongoing review and there would be an update in its full-year results.

It also said its goal of keeping full-year expenses flat would be challenged by the pandemic, as it spends more on supporting customers.

Latest sport

rugby league

Williams won't rush to save Rooster stocks

Sonny Bill Williams wishes he could play in the NRL straight away to help the injury-depleted Sydney Roosters, but says he must regain his own fitness first.

Australian rules football

Hawkins boots Cats to AFL win over Power

A vintage Tom Hawkins performance powered Geelong to a 60-point AFL win over Port Adelaide on Friday.

rugby league

Naden calls out alleged racism in NRL game

A group of people have been ejected from Friday's NRL match in Gosford for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

rugby league

Dragons send McGregor out an NRL winner

Paul McGregor's six-year stint as St George Illawarra's NRL coach has ended with a shock 14-12 win over Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

Panthers make club history with NRL win

Penrith have defeated the Warriors 18-12 in Gosford to set a club record nine straight NRL wins to return to the top of the ladder.

news

memorial

Aust marks WWII Victory in the Pacific

Australia's role in defeating the evils of Nazism has been remembered on the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II in the Pacific.

sport

rugby league

Williams won't rush to save Rooster stocks

Sonny Bill Williams wishes he could play in the NRL straight away to help the injury-depleted Sydney Roosters, but says he must regain his own fitness first.

world

virus diseases

Global virus flare-ups lead to mask orders

New restrictions have been imposed in several European countries as governments attempt to get a grip on rising rates of coronavirus infections.