NAB raising extra $750m in capital

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
National Australia Bank is raising $1.25 billion from its retail shareholders. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Financial Services

NAB raising extra $750m in capital

By AAP

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 10:14:30

National Australia Bank has more than doubled the size of its share purchase plan offer after strong demand from its retail shareholders.

NAB is raising $750 million in addition to its earlier target of $500 million for a total of $1.25 billion through the share purchase plan.

Australia’s third-largest bank will issue 88 million new shares to successful applicants on June 2 at an issue price of $14.15 a share.

NAB shares on Tuesday closed at $16.64 each and are up more than a quarter from their March 23 bottom of $13.19.

The lender in April raised $3 billion through an institutional share placement at the same price of $14.15 per share to provide a buffer against the coronavirus-driven economic downturn.

NAB slashed its interim dividend last month and made a $807 million provision for coronavirus losses after after its first-half profit halved.

“Together with our recently completed institutional placement, the capital raised through the offer will assist us to manage through a range of possible scenarios related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a prolonged and severe economic downturn,” NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said.

The bank has previously outlined it expects Australia’s GDP to shrink and unemployment to rise in 2020 with major industries such as airlines, retail trade, hospitality and commercial real estate to feel the worst of the impact.

Earlier this month, it said it had paused repayments for about 80,000 home loan customers.  

