Nabbout delivers Victory A-L win over Reds

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An Andrew Nabbout injury-time goal has given Melbourne Victory a 2-1 A-League win over Adelaide Utd. Image by George Salpigtidis/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Nabbout delivers Victory A-L win over Reds

By Anna Harrington

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 22:50:21

Andrew Nabbout is the hero for Melbourne Victory who have revitalised their faint A-League finals hopes with a 2-1 comeback win over Adelaide United at Marvel Stadium.

The Reds snatched an early lead on Saturday night through Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth, but Marco Rojas equalised in the 57th minute and Nabbout scored a dramatic injury-time winner.

It was interim coach Carlos Salvachua’s first A-League win in six attempts since taking the reins.

“I think that we played with this heart today,” Salvachua said.

“We knew the opportunity for us – one of the last – and we just put the focus in the game, this 90 minutes.

“We are the same team as yesterday; we will be the same team tomorrow – winning or losing, we are working hard, trying to develop the players, trying to improve every week.”

It took just seven minutes for Adelaide to hit the scoreboard.

Talented young midfielder Riley McGree slipped a clever ball through to Opseth, who completed the move with a powerful finish.

Victory should have equalised in the 43rd minute. A quick-thinking Nabbout delivered a throw-in to Elvis Kamsoba, whose shot was deflected away to Adama Traore.

The left-back headed the ball on to Ola Toivonen, who turned a point-blank header wide.

Adelaide’s George Blackwood clattered a shot off the bar in the 56th minute, with Kamsoba blazing his own chance over seconds later.

Then, Rojas struck.

Tim Hoogland played a 1-2 with Nabbout and drove a square cross into the 18-yard box, where Rojas evaded Mirko Boland’s sliding challenge, took a touch past Paul Izzo and rifled home the equaliser.

Blackwood hit the crossbar for a second time in the 69th minute, while Lawrence Thomas batted away Troisi’s 74th-minute free kick, then a late chance from Reds teen sensation Mohamed Toure.

As the clock wound down, Nabbout – with his left eye almost swollen shut from an earlier head clash – burst down the left flank, cut around Boland and thrashed home the winner in the 91st minute.

“We had in the first half some defence problems – we gave too many chances away (but) still we were leading – we also had our chances,” Reds coach Gertjan Verbeek said.

“Second half, the defence was better and still we got quite good chances – two times (we hit) the bar.

“And in both moments that we had a big chance – also in the last minute with Toure – we can decide the game in a positive way but then, in the counter attack, they scored for 2-1. That’s sad – that’s a pity.”

The win closes Victory’s gap on sixth-placed Brisbane to six points, and fifth-placed Adelaide to seven, while the Reds remain three points short of the top four.

Latest sport

basketball

Kings stun Melbourne late in 1st NBL semi

Sydney have overturned a 16-point final-quarter deficit to score a 86-80 home win over Melbourne United in the opening game of their NBL semi-final series.

soccer

Nabbout delivers Victory A-L win over Reds

Andrew Nabbout's late brilliance has delivered Melbourne Victory a 2-1 comeback win over Adelaide United, keeping their faint A-League finals hopes alive.

cricket

Labuschagne eager for South Africa reunion

Australia's ODI series in South Africa will be a special one for Marnus Labuschagne, who is set to play senior cricket in his birth nation for the first time.

swimming

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.

tennis

Barty downed by Kvitova in Doha semis

Australian world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has been beaten by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open.

news

health

Aussies advised to avoid Iran travel

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings, the Health Minister has announced.

sport

basketball

Kings stun Melbourne late in 1st NBL semi

Sydney have overturned a 16-point final-quarter deficit to score a 86-80 home win over Melbourne United in the opening game of their NBL semi-final series.

world

health

China's factories slow at record pace

China's factories have slowed down significantly in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, with everything from workers to transport affected.