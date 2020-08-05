Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

tennis

Nadal to skip US Open amid virus concerns

By Darren Walton

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 11:42:04

Rafael Nadal must wait until the rescheduled French Open in October to try to match Roger Federer’s all-time record 20 men’s grand slam singles crowns after withdrawing from the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

Nadal’s decision not to defend his title in New York means both he and Federer, who is rehabilitating from knee surgery, will be absent from the same slam for the first time in 21 years.

World No.9 Gael Monfils, the 11th-ranked Fabio Fognini, 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka, fellow European stars Jo-Wilfred Tsonga and Lucas Pouille and Australian drawcard Nick Kyrgios were other notable omissions from the singles entry list released overnight.

Nadal said in June he had reservations about travelling to the US during the COVID-19 pandemic and he joins Australia’s women’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in skipping the tournament starting on August 31.

“After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open,” Nadal posted on Twitter.

“The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it.

“This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.”

The Madrid Open, which was scheduled to take place from September 12-20, was cancelled on Tuesday due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital.

World No.1 and three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic headlines the men’s list along with last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev and other top-10 players including Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

But there are likely to be more withdrawals as the world’s best players ponder the prospect of having to enter 14 days of quarantine upon returning to Europe from the US.

Such a scenario would leave contenders with just days to adjust to clay ahead of the French Open starting on September 27.

It would seem Nadal has opted to go all out for a 13th title in Paris.

If the King of Clay was to reign once again at Roland Garros, he would equal Federer’s 20 career majors.

But the pair’s absence from the Flushing Meadows draw now has Djokovic as an odds-on favourite to claim his 18th grand slam title, which would leave the Serb trailing Nadal by one and Federer by two.

USTA officials will create a biosecurity bubble for players and their limited entourages to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Djokovic has already had the virus, having been infected at his controversial charity event in Belgrade last month.

Barty is the only player in the women’s top 10 not on the entry list, which includes 23-times grand slam champion Serena Williams, titleholder Bianca Andreescu and 2018 winner Naomi Osaka.

But several stars have indicated they may not play, including world No.2 and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

Latest sport

golf

Scott leads Aussies seeking majors glory

Adam Scott headlines a six-strong Australian contingent attempting to deliver the country a first men's major golf championship win in five years.

golf

Tiger eyes major No.16 at PGA Champs

Tiger Woods admits his poor showing at last year's US PGA Championship was due to over-celebrating his 15th major win at the Masters the month before.

tennis

Nadal to skip US Open amid virus concerns

Rafael Nadal, the defending champion of the US Open and world No.2 men's tennis player, says he is not going to Flushing Meadows.

rugby union

Former Wallaby Kearns to run World Cup bid

After winning two World Cups on the field, former Wallaby Phil Kearns will lead Rugby Australia's bid to secure the 2027 tournament.

soccer

Glory rebound to thwart Wanderers in A-L

Perth Glory have one hand on an A-League semi-final berth with their 3-1 win leaving Western Sydney Wanderers hopes hanging by a thread.

news

health

Record 725 new virus cases, 15 dead in Vic

Victoria has recorded its darkest day of the pandemic, with 725 new cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths, bringing the national death toll to 247.

sport

golf

Scott leads Aussies seeking majors glory

Adam Scott headlines a six-strong Australian contingent attempting to deliver the country a first men's major golf championship win in five years.

world

disaster and accident

Beirut blast kills more than 70

A huge explosion in port warehouses near central Beirut has killed more than 70 people, injured over 3000 and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital.