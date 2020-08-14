Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Penrith coach Ivan Cleary said Brent Naden took offence to comments directed at him. Image by Greg Porteous/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Naden calls out alleged racism in NRL game

By Pamela Whaley

August 14, 2020

2020-08-14 23:17:52

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has promised bans for anyone found to have racially abused players after a group of spectators were marched from Central Coast Stadium on Friday night.

Eight people were ejected from the match in Gosford for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

The 24-year-old Naden told club staff the abuse was persistent and he was shaken by the behaviour, which came to a head towards the end of the first half of the Panthers’ match against the Warriors.

Police and security rounded on the group, who were predominantly wearing Warriors jerseys.

It’s understood Naden reported the abuse to the Penrith trainer who took action to have the group removed from the ground.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said he was proud of Naden for standing up for himself and reporting the abuse.

“He’s OK; he said that it’s not the first time he’s heard that in his life but in this forum it has been, so he’s a little bit… he certainly took offence to it at the time but he’s OK,” Cleary said.

“It’s one of those situations where you can only react how you feel at the time.

“Whatever was said, and I don’t know exactly what was said, it definitely affected him and by the sounds of it the appropriate action was taken and what happens from here I’m not too sure.”

In the past the NRL issued bans for those found to have racially abused players and in a statement issued on Friday night, the governing body once again promised to take the strongest possible action.

“Racism and vilification will not be tolerated in our game,” Abdo’s statement read.

“Bringing communities and cultures together is part of rugby league.

“We pride ourselves on being inclusive and taking a leadership role in driving social change.

“Any fan found to have racially abused a player or another fan will not be welcome at our games.

“We have shown in the past that we will take the strongest possible action to ensure fans guilty of racial abuse are banned from attending the Telstra Premiership.

“We will work closely with NSW police, stadium authorities and the clubs to determine the facts and take decisive action against anyone guilty of racial abuse.

“Later tonight, I will call any player involved to ensure they are receiving the support they need. We will always stand by our players.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins boots Cats to AFL win over Power

A vintage Tom Hawkins performance powered Geelong to a 60-point AFL win over Port Adelaide on Friday.

rugby league

Naden calls out alleged racism in NRL game

A group of people have been ejected from Friday's NRL match in Gosford for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

rugby league

Dragons send McGregor out an NRL winner

Paul McGregor's six-year stint as St George Illawarra's NRL coach has ended with a shock 14-12 win over Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

Panthers make club history with NRL win

Penrith have defeated the Warriors 18-12 in Gosford to set a club record nine straight NRL wins to return to the top of the ladder.

rugby league

Warriors adviser Finch in possible breach

Brett Finch has been isolated from the Warriors' biosecurity bubble as the NRL investigates a possible breach of their COVID-19 protocols.

news

health

Mistakes laid bare in Ruby Princess report

A special inquiry into the disembarkation of the virus-hit Ruby Princess cruise ship has strongly rebuked NSW Health while absolving federal border officials.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins boots Cats to AFL win over Power

A vintage Tom Hawkins performance powered Geelong to a 60-point AFL win over Port Adelaide on Friday.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Belarusian authorities free detainees

In an apparent bid to assuage public anger and avoid Western sanctions, Belarusian authorities have released around 1000 detained protesters.