Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Callan Ward's finger injury compounded Greater Western Sydney's AFL defeat to West Coast. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

By Justin Chadwick

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 22:00:41

Greater Western Sydney veteran Callan Ward could miss the rest of the AFL season after suffering a gruesome finger fracture in their 12-point AFL loss to West Coast on Sunday.

Ward came off the ground in the third quarter of the 9.7 (61) to 7.7 (49) loss at Optus Stadium with the middle finger of his left hand clearly broken and bent.

The Giants later confirmed Ward suffered a compound fracture and they have booked him in to see a surgeon on Sunday night.

If it’s deemed he needs surgery as expected, he could be rule dout fir the remainder of 2020.

“It doesn’t look good. There’s some photos around of that finger looking a bit out of whack,” GWS coach Leon Cameron said.

“He’s a tough player and I thought he was playing some good footy.

“He’s had a wretched run of luck the last year-and-a-half with all the injuries he’s had.”

Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern produced standout displays in West Coast’s eighth win on the trot.

Naitanui tallied seven clearances, 14 disposals, 28 hitouts and a goal, while McGovern was a force in defence with 10 marks – including five contested – among his 18 possessions.

In a game of momentum swings, major alarm bells were ringing for GWS after the Eagles skipped out to a 33-1 lead early in the second quarter.

The Giants closed the margin to 10 points in the third term, but the game looked over when West Coast extended the margin to 37 points early in the final quarter.

GWS made one final push with four unanswered goals to finish the match but they ran out of time.

“Nic set us up and Gov probably saved us. And between that we had some really good performances,” Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

“To do what (McGovern) did today was great for us and that’s why we really value him, and he’s a great leader. 

“His body is in good condition, he’s worked really hard on that. And he’s getting rewarded for it.”

Naitanui dominated proceedings in the opening term, tallying six clearances and a goal in an awesome display.

The star ruckman had a hand in five of West Coast’s seven scores, with the Eagles booting four unanswered goals to take a 26-point lead into quarter time.

The Giants’ first goal of the match didn’t come until the dying moments of the first half.

GWS debutant Jake Riccardi booted two goals from 16 disposals in a promising display, while midfielder Josh Kelly (26 disposals) and Jacob Hopper (seven clearances) worked hard.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team's 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

soccer

Western won't be weary for A-League semi

Western United will play a seventh game in 24 days when they face Melbourne City in their A-League semi-final but coach Mark Rudan says they will cope.

Australian rules football

Tigers star Grimes receives death threats

Richmond's Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Knights win but Green ACL blow costly

Newcastle have lost five-eighth Blake Green to a suspected ACL injury during their 12-0 NRL win over North Queensland.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch referred to AFL tribunal

Tom Lynch has been sent to the AFL tribunal after being cited for striking Essendon's Michael Hurley, the Richmond forward's four report in as many games.

news

crime, law and justice

Father charged with SA double murder

A father has been charged with the double murder of his son and his son's girlfriend who were visiting a rural property southeast of Adelaide.

sport

soccer

Western won't be weary for A-League semi

Western United will play a seventh game in 24 days when they face Melbourne City in their A-League semi-final but coach Mark Rudan says they will cope.

world

terrorism

Fears of hate speech in NZ terror hearing

The sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks last year, begins on Monday.