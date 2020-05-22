Discover Australian Associated Press

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are set to be launched in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Technology

NASA set to launch astronauts again

By Marcia Dunn

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 08:13:57

The two astronauts who will end a nine-year launch drought for NASA have arrived at Kennedy Space Center, exactly one week before their historic SpaceX flight to the International Space Station.

It will be the first time a private company, rather than a national government, sends astronauts into orbit.

NASA test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken flew to Florida from Houston aboard one of the space agency’s jets.

“It’s an incredible time for NASA and the space program, once again launching US crews from Florida and hopefully in just a week from about right now,” Hurley told reporters minutes after arriving.

Hurley was one of the four astronauts who arrived at Kennedy on July 4, 2011, for the final space shuttle flight, “so it’s incredibly humbling to be here to start out the next launch from the United States.”

“We feel it as an opportunity but also a responsibility for the American people, for the SpaceX team, for all of NASA,” Behnken added.

The two are scheduled to blast off next Wednesday afternoon atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, bound for the International Space Station. They’ll soar from the same pad where Atlantis closed out the shuttle program in 2011, the last home launch for NASA astronauts.

Since then, the only way to the space station for astronauts has been on Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan.

Greeting the astronauts at Kennedy’s former shuttle landing strip were the centre’s director, former shuttle commander Robert Cabana, and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

“You really are a bright light for all of America right now,” Bridenstine told them.

The welcoming committee was reduced drastically in size because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no handshakes for the astronauts, who did not wear masks but kept their distance at separate microphones. Both Cabana and Bridenstine wore masks except while addressing the crowd; so did the approximately 20 journalists standing more than six metres away.

During these tough times, Bridenstine said, “this is a moment when we can all look and be inspired as to what the future holds.”

NASA’s commercial crew program has been years in the making. Boeing, the competing company, isn’t expected to launch its first astronauts until next year.

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

rugby league

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can't afford to buy into the hype.

soccer

Soccer's golden generation desire change

Australia's 'golden generation' of soccer stars has united in a passionate plea to change the way the sport is managed in the country.

soccer

FFA seeks hub to complete A-League season

The remainder of the A-League season increasingly looks set to be completed in a tournament-style format in a hub located in NSW, Victoria or Queensland.

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

politics

State border closures a worry for aviation

Federal Transport Minister Michael McCormack says the future of domestic airlines could hinge on when states open borders.

sport

Australian rules football

world

politics

China set to impose new HK security law

The US has warned China it will react strongly if Beijing imposes new national security legislation on Hong Kong that imposes more control over the city.