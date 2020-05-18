Discover Australian Associated Press

Australians have enjoyed the easing of virus restrictions after weeks of lockdowns and isolation. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Australia’s virus death toll rises to 99

By Matt Coughlan

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 08:43:28

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has edged closer to 100 after a man died in NSW, while Victoria moves to clamp down on more potential outbreaks.

The man in his 60s had underlying health conditions and contracted the disease from a close personal contact, with his death bringing the national toll to 99.

NSW authorities have urged people to keep their distance from each other as social and economic restrictions are eased across the state.

McDonald’s has closed 12 outlets across Melbourne after a delivery driver tested positive to the disease.

The driver was an extended family member of a worker at Fawkner McDonald’s in the city’s north, where a cluster of 10 cases emerged earlier in the month.

A Domino’s outlet has been shut for cleaning after a worker contracted the virus, while the abattoir linked to 99 cases is beginning to reopen.

The Victorian government has announced a $2.7 billion in road and rail upgrades to kickstart the state’s economy.

Queensland has hinted its NSW border could reopen in September provided health officials give the green light.

Australia’s push for an inquiry into the origins of coronavirus is gathering international momentum, with 62 countries co-sponsoring a World Health Assembly motion.

The motion is due to be voted on in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

China has been furious with Australia over the inquiry, which now has the support of Russia, the European Union, India, Japan, Canada and Britain.

More than 7000 people have contracted coronavirus across Australia, with 6367 already recovered.

WA is easing some coronavirus restrictions from Monday, allowing more regional travel and 20 people to dine at restaurants and cafes.

In Tasmania, 10 people will be allowed in cafes and restaurants, and at churches, weddings, auctions and libraries.

