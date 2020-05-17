Nation rejoices in freedom after lockdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australians have enjoyed the easing of virus restrictions after weeks of lockdowns and isolation. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Nation rejoices in freedom after lockdown

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 20:02:20

Australia has now tested more than one million people for COVID-19 as few new cases were recorded and restrictions were eased across the country.

More than 7000 virus cases have been recorded nation-wide while the death toll remains at 98. 

Most tests have been conducted in NSW with 355,738, closely followed by Victoria (323,970) and then Queensland (151,854).

Australians emerged over the weekend after weeks of isolation and rigid social distancing.

Victoria, which has been more cautious than other states in handling the crisis, has set out its staged plan to allow people to eat and drink inside restaurants, cafes and pubs again from the start of June.

The state recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. 

“Getting these venues back up and running is very important,” Premier Daniel Andrews said in Melbourne. “But it has got to be done safely.” 

An abattoir at the centre of a major coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne’s west will begin reopening its cold storage facility from Monday, after 100 coronavirus cases were linked to the meatworks.

NSW recorded just one new case on Sunday, but state Health Minister Brad Hazzard reminded the public this is not a time for complacency. 

“It’s fair to say that there has been, in a sense, a great NSW bust-out – people (are) rewarding themselves for many weeks of sacrifice, having themselves locked inside,” Mr Hazzard said.

“But I also do want to remind people this virus is extremely dangerous and we are all – every one of us – sitting ducks for this virus.”

From Monday, 10 people will be able to sit at cafes and restaurants, gather for real estate purposes, religious worship and weddings, and visit community facilities such as libraries in Tasmania. 

WA is also unwinding many of its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, allowing greater regional travel and up to 20 patrons at a time to dine at hospitality businesses.

Latest news

medical research

Info from 'Dr Google' poses risk: study

About 40 per cent of Australians turn to "Dr Google" for advice but get the correct diagnosis as the first result just 36 per cent of the time, a study shows.

health

Vic pubs and restaurants to reopen in June

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside pubs, restaurants and cafes again from June 1, starting with up to 20 people.

virus diseases

NSW virus cases low as restrictions eased

The state's confirmed COVID-19 cases have remained low as authorities continue to urge the public to stay vigilant despite restrictions being loosened.

epidemic and plague

Nation rejoices in freedom after lockdown

COVID-19 restrictions will continue to be relaxed nation-wide as few new cases were reported on the weekend and Australians enjoyed their new-found freedom.

virus diseases

New virus cases remain low as curbs ease

Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, with new infections likely, as states and territories begin lifting a number of restrictions.

news

medical research

Info from 'Dr Google' poses risk: study

About 40 per cent of Australians turn to "Dr Google" for advice but get the correct diagnosis as the first result just 36 per cent of the time, a study shows.

sport

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

world

health

China opens more schools, revives flights

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in China, bringing the total to 4634 out of 82,947 cases recorded since the outbreak was first detected in Wuhan.