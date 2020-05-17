Nation rejoices in freedom after lockdown

Australia has now tested more than one million people for COVID-19 as few new cases were recorded and restrictions were eased across the country.

More than 7000 virus cases have been recorded nation-wide while the death toll remains at 98.

Most tests have been conducted in NSW with 355,738, closely followed by Victoria (323,970) and then Queensland (151,854).

Australians emerged over the weekend after weeks of isolation and rigid social distancing.

Victoria, which has been more cautious than other states in handling the crisis, has set out its staged plan to allow people to eat and drink inside restaurants, cafes and pubs again from the start of June.

The state recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

“Getting these venues back up and running is very important,” Premier Daniel Andrews said in Melbourne. “But it has got to be done safely.”

An abattoir at the centre of a major coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne’s west will begin reopening its cold storage facility from Monday, after 100 coronavirus cases were linked to the meatworks.

NSW recorded just one new case on Sunday, but state Health Minister Brad Hazzard reminded the public this is not a time for complacency.

“It’s fair to say that there has been, in a sense, a great NSW bust-out – people (are) rewarding themselves for many weeks of sacrifice, having themselves locked inside,” Mr Hazzard said.

“But I also do want to remind people this virus is extremely dangerous and we are all – every one of us – sitting ducks for this virus.”

From Monday, 10 people will be able to sit at cafes and restaurants, gather for real estate purposes, religious worship and weddings, and visit community facilities such as libraries in Tasmania.

WA is also unwinding many of its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, allowing greater regional travel and up to 20 patrons at a time to dine at hospitality businesses.