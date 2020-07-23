National cabinet considers Vic virus surge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison and the national cabinet will meet to discuss the coronavirus and the economy. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

disease

National cabinet considers Vic virus surge

By Paul Osborne

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 17:30:01

Scott Morrison will meet with state and territory leaders on Friday to look at the national impact of the Victorian coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday five deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 133.

As well, the number of active cases across the nation appears to be trending towards where it was back in April.

Victoria recorded 403 new cases, as it imposed mandatory mask-wearing in greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire and cracked down on those not properly undertaking social distancing.

New Treasury figures show the Victorian lockdown is expected to cost the national economy $3.3 billion.

State and territory leaders will be briefed via videoconference on other aspects of the economic meltdown, spelled out in the federal government’s economic and fiscal update on Thursday.

Treasury expects to see government debt exceed $850 billion and the federal budget hit a $184.5 billion deficit by the end of this financial year.

The unemployment rate is expected to peak at 9.25 per cent before Christmas, leaving another 240,000 people out of work.

The leaders will also be briefed on the timetable for easing restrictions and local outbreak planning.

Queensland has now identified Fairfield in Sydney’s southwest as a virus hotspot and has closed its border to people from that area unless they quarantine for 14 days.

Leaders hold concerns about the situation in Victoria where almost 90 per cent of people who caught the disease over the past two weeks did not self-isolate between feeling sick and getting tested.

And more than half didn’t stay at home while waiting for their results.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says staying home from work and isolating when ill or showing symptoms are critical to protecting the community and stemming the virus’ spread.

A number of states are reassessing the timing of the reopening of businesses and community activities.

The national cabinet is also expected to deal with the issues of Indigenous wellbeing and an overhaul of the way major projects receive environmental approval.

Latest news

disease

More travel bans on NSW virus hotspots

Sydney suburb Fairfield has been added to Queensland's COVID-19 hotspots, while the Northern Territory has added Port Stephens as NSW records 19 new cases.

crime, law and justice

Warwick found guilty of Family Court bombs

Former Family Court litigant Leonard Warwick has been found guilty of Sydney bombings and three murders in the 1980s, but acquitted of a fourth murder

politics

Treasurer outlines size of rebuilding task

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will outline the size of the economic task ahead, a day after revealing a $184.5 billion deficit and more than $850 billion debt.

disease

National cabinet considers Vic virus surge

National cabinet meets on Friday for the first time in two weeks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 and Victoria's actions to quell the spread.

disease

Victoria suffers deadliest COVID-19 day

Victoria has recorded 403 new coronavirus cases and five more people have died from the virus, making it the nation's deadliest day.

news

disease

More travel bans on NSW virus hotspots

Sydney suburb Fairfield has been added to Queensland's COVID-19 hotspots, while the Northern Territory has added Port Stephens as NSW records 19 new cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

world

virus diseases

Daily choices life-and-death decision: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 15 million but the WHO says intense transmission is happening in only relatively few countries.