Further virus restrictions to ease in July

Lifting coronavirus restrictions will be fast-tracked to allow more people into stadiums, pubs, restaurants, weddings and funerals.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that national cabinet’s third stage of easing rules, which is expected to be in place nationwide in July, has been tweaked.

The 100-person cap on indoor venues will be scrapped, allowing more people to attend gatherings such as weddings and funerals.

Pubs and restaurants will be included in the new limit, along with any other venue or workspace.

But the size of the space will be crucial, with one person allowed for every four square metres.

Queensland’s border could open on July 10, with the state government indicating a date after weeks of pressure from federal government members.

Western Australia, which unlike Queensland is not in an election year, has escaped the same level of attacks despite maintaining a harder line.

Mr Morrison says he expects WA to be the final state to open for interstate travel, possibly not in line with national cabinet’s July time frame.

He says Premier Mark McGowan had argued keeping the borders shut had allowed more relaxed restrictions in almost all other areas.

“He also understands the importance of the growth of the national economy and Western Australia has been a very good partner in all of the things we have done,” Mr Morrison said on Friday.

South Australia is expected to lift COVID-19 controls on its borders on July 20.

State borders are also shaping as a key issue as universities look at ways to get international students back into the country.

“If you can’t come to your state from Sydney, then no one’s coming to your state from Singapore,” Mr Morrison said.

“If you want to open up borders for international students, you have to open up borders for Australians.”

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said protests planned for the weekend were dangerous.

“You cannot make them safe,” he said.

“Despite all the attempts of organisers to try and make them safe, those sort of events where people are crowded together and where we don’t know who is there, are inherently unsafe.”

Mr Morrison has argued progress on easing restrictions is being hampered by Black Lives Matter protests defying health advice on mass gatherings.

“This is not about the issue that people are raising, this is about people’s health and welfare,” he said.

A man who attended last weekend’s rally in Melbourne has tested positive for the disease but it could take weeks to determine whether others were infected.

Coronavirus infections have remained low across the country, with only a small amount of community transmission.