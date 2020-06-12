Further virus restrictions to ease in July

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
PM Scott Morrison says the national cabinet has tweaked the easing of third stage restrictions. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Further virus restrictions to ease in July

By Matt Coughlan

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 14:04:54

Lifting coronavirus restrictions will be fast-tracked to allow more people into stadiums, pubs, restaurants, weddings and funerals.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that national cabinet’s third stage of easing rules, which is expected to be in place nationwide in July, has been tweaked.

The 100-person cap on indoor venues will be scrapped, allowing more people to attend gatherings such as weddings and funerals.

Pubs and restaurants will be included in the new limit, along with any other venue or workspace.

But the size of the space will be crucial, with one person allowed for every four square metres.

Queensland’s border could open on July 10, with the state government indicating a date after weeks of pressure from federal government members.

Western Australia, which unlike Queensland is not in an election year, has escaped the same level of attacks despite maintaining a harder line.

Mr Morrison says he expects WA to be the final state to open for interstate travel, possibly not in line with national cabinet’s July time frame.

He says Premier Mark McGowan had argued keeping the borders shut had allowed more relaxed restrictions in almost all other areas.

“He also understands the importance of the growth of the national economy and Western Australia has been a very good partner in all of the things we have done,” Mr Morrison said on Friday.

South Australia is expected to lift COVID-19 controls on its borders on July 20.

State borders are also shaping as a key issue as universities look at ways to get international students back into the country.

“If you can’t come to your state from Sydney, then no one’s coming to your state from Singapore,” Mr Morrison said.

“If you want to open up borders for international students, you have to open up borders for Australians.”

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said protests planned for the weekend were dangerous.

“You cannot make them safe,” he said.

“Despite all the attempts of organisers to try and make them safe, those sort of events where people are crowded together and where we don’t know who is there, are inherently unsafe.”

Mr Morrison has argued progress on easing restrictions is being hampered by Black Lives Matter protests defying health advice on mass gatherings.

“This is not about the issue that people are raising, this is about people’s health and welfare,” he said.

A man who attended last weekend’s rally in Melbourne has tested positive for the disease but it could take weeks to determine whether others were infected.

Coronavirus infections have remained low across the country, with only a small amount of community transmission.

Latest news

politics

Morrison apologises for slavery comments

Scott Morrison has apologised for comments about Australia's history of slavery and dismissed concerns about a rise in Black Lives Matter 'cancel culture'.

politics

Further virus restrictions to ease in July

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced plans to further ease coronavirus gathering restrictions at funerals, stadiums and venues next month.

virus diseases

Melbourne protest organisers fined by cops

Three people who organised Melbourne's Black Lives Matter rally have been fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions as authorities warn against more protests.

virus diseases

Infected Vic protester won't be named

Victorian health authorities have stressed they won't breach health record laws by revealing a Melbourne protester who tested positive for coronavirus.

virus diseases

Infected Vic protester won't be named

Victorian health authorities have stressed they won't breach health record laws by revealing a Melbourne protester who tested positive for coronavirus.

news

politics

Morrison apologises for slavery comments

Scott Morrison has apologised for comments about Australia's history of slavery and dismissed concerns about a rise in Black Lives Matter 'cancel culture'.

sport

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.