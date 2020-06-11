Discover Australian Associated Press

National cabinet will meet to discuss red tape, infrastructure and coronavirus restrictions. Image by Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS

politics

National cabinet leaders mull border rules

By Matt Coughlan

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 18:40:43

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will stress the need to slash red tape on major road and rail projects when he plots the next coronavirus recovery steps with state and territory leaders.

National cabinet on Friday will look at issues holding up infrastructure building as part of governments’ push to boost jobs post-pandemic.

Border closures will also be a key issue amid ongoing tension between the federal coalition and state governments with hardline approaches.

The Queensland Labor government is continuing to cop the brunt of federal pressure, but closures remain in place for WA, SA, Tasmania and the NT.

The territory government has indicated it is in the final stretch before borders reopen to domestic tourism.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg issued a blunt plea to states like Queensland who are holding firm.

“Closed borders cost jobs. There is no clear medical reason as to why those domestic borders should be closed,” he told reporters.

Restrictions will also be under national cabinet’s consideration, including rules around indoor gatherings and how airlines operate. 

Mr Morrison has argued progress on easing restrictions is being hampered by Black Lives Matter protests defying health advice on mass gatherings.

A man who attended last weekend’s rally in Melbourne has tested positive for the disease but it could take weeks to determine whether others were infected.

The prime minister is urging authorities to arrest and charge people who attend future protests.

“They have put the whole track back to recovery at risk and certainly any further action on this front would be absolutely unacceptable,” the prime minister said on Thursday.

The protester’s positive result was one of eight new cases in Victoria recorded on Thursday, while Australia’s other infection was in Queensland.

Just 18 people remain in hospital with the disease, with two in intensive care on ventilators.

Australia’s death toll remains at 102, while 6761 people have recovered from 7285 infections.

