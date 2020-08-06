Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The national cabinet will meet to get the latest health and economic advice concerning COVID-19. Image by Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS

politics

National cabinet to receive virus advice

By Paul Osborne

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 17:13:13

Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders will be briefed on work to better share information on the spread of coronavirus when they again meet for national cabinet.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was important for the public, as well as people making decisions around restrictions and the health and emergency response, that the data is properly collated and shared.

“We think that that’s an important part of information-sharing, learning and accountability,” he said.

The leaders are also expected to discuss recent announcements of border closures at the meeting on Friday, including Queensland’s decision to shut off NSW and ACT visitors from this Saturday.

Mr Hunt and Mr Morrison have previously said they respect the right of individual states to make their own decisions on borders.

The ACT has no active cases of COVID-19 and is moving to lift some of its restrictions on business and community activity from this Monday.

NSW reported 12 new cases on Thursday.

NSW Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman says the Queensland government should publicly release its health advice on which it based its border decision.

Treasury will update the leaders on the latest economic advice, which shows the jobless rate heading to 10 per cent and up to $12 billion stripped from growth because of the outbreak in Victoria.

As well, advice will be received on a transport industry code to minimise risks and exposure of workers to COVID-19 who are crucial to delivering food and other goods around the country.

Victoria’s Stage Four restrictions will be closely scrutinised for their potential national impact.

The Australian Logistics Council’s Kirk Coningham said he was concerned forced staffing level reductions in national distribution centres based in Victoria could have a flow-on effect across the country.

“We are particularly concerned that the proposed workforce reduction requirements for the medical and PPE sector risks the supply of critical health care items to the community,” he said.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on food supply chains.

Latest news

politics

Beirut blast a terrible accident: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Beirut blast that killed at least 137 people, including one Australian, was a "terrible accident".

health

Cops won't stand for Melbourne virus march

Victoria Police have issued a stern warning to protesters planning an anti-lockdown march in Melbourne, after the state recorded another eight COVID-19 deaths.

politics

JobKeeper eligibility tweaked for business

The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme will cost another $15.6 billion due to changes making it easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to be eligible.

politics

National cabinet to receive virus advice

The national cabinet will meet on Friday to get the latest health and economic advice on the COVID-19 pandemic.

health

Victorians urged not to panic buy meat

Victoria has recorded 471 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths, as tough new restrictions are introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

news

politics

Beirut blast a terrible accident: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Beirut blast that killed at least 137 people, including one Australian, was a "terrible accident".

sport

Australian rules football

Butler's Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

world

disaster and accident

Lebanese vent outrage as Macron visits

French President Emmanuel Macron has heard the public anger directed at Lebanon's government over the devastating Beirut explosion and vowed to pursue reform.