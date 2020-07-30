Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A nearly 20 per cent drop in petrol prices has helped drive down Australia's cost of living. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Cost of living driven down during pandemic

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 16:09:43

Free childcare and cheaper petrol have driven the cost of living in Australia backwards for only the third time on record.

The record 1.9 per cent fall in the consumer price index across the June quarter adds to a picture Prime Minister Scott Morrison says everyone recognises is the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the annual inflation rate at -0.3 per cent on Wednesday.

It’s the first time in 22 years the annual rate has been negative and only the third time on record.

The fall was driven largely by free childcare and preschool and a nearly 20 per cent drop in petrol prices.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said the last time inflation dropped that much in three months was in 1931, when it was measured on a different index.

“Fortunately policymakers today have responded differently to back then, applying significant fiscal and monetary stimulus to limit the length and severity of the downturn,” he said, noting prices were tipped to rebound in the September quarter,” he said.

“The last thing anyone wants to see is deflation – a sustained period of falling prices – because that could see the current economic downturn being extended.”

NAB’s Kaixin Owyong says inflation is likely to remain positive but low for some years against a backdrop of weak activity and wages.

Mr Morrison said he was more concerned by Tuesday’s payroll data, which showed the Victorian surge of coronavirus cases and second lockdown was dragging down the recovery in other states as well.

“There is a significant Victorian wave but that Victorian wave is impacting the national economy more broadly,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“We’re seeing that in the payroll data, we’re also seeing that in things like table bookings at restaurants and in states that aren’t affected by COVID in the same way that Victoria has been.”

He couldn’t estimate now when Australia would reach the final stage of domestic reopening.

In May, leaders planned to reach that position by mid-July but the Victorian community transmission has led several states to delay their economic reopening.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers, who is wrapping up a three-day 1800 kilometre tour of central Queensland, says people are being realistic about the prospect that border closures and business restrictions will be a feature for some time.

“They’re pretty accustomed out here to dealing with difficulty – usually weather-imposed but in this case a pandemic – so whatever the rules are, I think they’ll just make do,” he told AAP.

“There’s a real sense in these parts of Queensland that, having got through the worst of it so far, they’re trying to plan for the future and re-tool and regroup as the economy gets back on its feet.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

Canberra pair Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have been handed an exemption based on medical grounds to play NRL in Queensland without receiving the flu vaccine.

rugby league

Kiwi conversation likely for SBW on return

New Zealand face a challenge scheduling end-of-year Tests due to coronavirus restrictions but would be willing to welcome Sonny Bill Williams back to the fold.

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

news

economy, business and finance

Three Qld women charged over Vic travel

Three Queensland women will face court for dodging quarantine after returning to the Sunshine State from Melbourne while infected with COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.