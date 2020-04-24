National framework for return of sport

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prime minister Scott Morrison has announced national guidelines to help with the return of sport. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

sport

National framework for return of sport

By Scott Bailey

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 15:20:47

Australia’s major sporting codes will have to meet a number of federal guidelines in order to return from the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday new national principles would be set up for sport and recreation to assist state governments.

The NRL are leading the charge with their planned May 28 return, and have so far been told by the NSW government they can come back on the basis they meet workplace safety requirements. 

The AFL are also attempting to map their route out of the virus shutdown, with the prospect of competition hubs being floated as one path back.

Morrison revealed that federal government is looking at ways to help enable sport to take place again. 

“What is a safe way to be able to do that, and to get as much consistency as we possibly can across all the states and territories,” the prime minister said.  

“That was strongly supported today by all the states and territories, having something along those lines they would find very helpful.”

Morrison said a medical panel would consider three different elements – elite sport, local sport and general recreation such as surfing.

The decision-making process for elite sport would also consider a return to training for Olympic athletes, as well as funding issues.

The prime minister indicated sports would assist in producing the guidelines, given they have conducted a significant amount of biosecurity research themselves in planning their return.

The NRL, for example, have compiled a 40-page biosecurity document which chairman Peter V’landys has claimed will provide the benchmark for other sports to follow.

“In terms of the big codes – AFL, NRL, things like that – they’re both working through states and territories presently,” Morrison said. 

“And what we’ll be doing, and particularly what the medical expert panel will be doing, will be drawing their proposals together. 

“My understanding is that they have already had quite a lot of expert advice going into their plans. 

“That will probably present a lot of the homework that needs to be done to support the expert panel in setting out what some of those principles are.”

Latest sport

sport

National framework for return of sport

The prime minister has announced a national framework to help state governments decide when Australia's sporting codes can return from the coronavirus shutdown.

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby union

RA chair slams departed Castle's bullies

Rugby Australia interim chairman Paul McLean says departed CEO Raelene Castle was the victim of "abhorrent" bullying during her tenure.

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

rugby league

NRL season length decided Friday: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL competition will resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined by the end of Friday.

news

virus diseases

Artania passenger dies of virus in WA

Western Australia's coronavirus toll has increased to eight after a fourth person from the now-departed Artania cruise ship died in hospital.

sport

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.