National Gallery of Victoria goes virtual

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The National Gallery of Victoria will offer online virtual tours of its KAWS and other exhibits. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

National Gallery of Victoria goes virtual

By Benita Kolovos

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 16:50:14

The National Gallery of Victoria has made its collection and exhibitions available online for virtual visitors after closing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The gallery is among a number of cultural institutions across Melbourne under lockdown for at least one month as fears of the COVID-19 spread rise.

Virtual tours, online collection galleries, ebooks and children’s activities will be available on the NGV website from Thursday.

“In these challenging times, art has an important role to play in offering solace and inspiration,” the gallery’s director Tony Ellwood said in a statement.

“With over 90 per cent of the NGV Collection available online and a host of content produced specially for this period, the gallery remains accessible even while our doors are temporarily closed.” 

During the closure, new content will be uploaded to the NGV website regularly, offering deeper insights into the collection and displays each week, Mr Ellwood said. 

Virtual tours will include the Keith Haring | Jean-Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines and KAWS exhibits.

Creative Industries Minister Martin Foley said it was an opportunity to show support for Melbourne’s creative and cultural agencies. 

“This is a wonderful initiative from the NGV, connecting people to their community and the wider creative world at a time where so many feel isolated,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL yet to detail self-isolation protocols

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says there will only be essential interaction between the players and the general community.

Australian rules football

Anxiety over AFL finances due to virus

As the AFL braces for a financial hit from the coronavirus crisis, AFLPA boss Paul Marsh believes players have the "whole industry on their shoulders".

Australian rules football

King to make Saints debut in AFL round one

St Kilda's Max King is one of a host of debutants ready to grace the AFL stage for the first time in round one.

basketball

Perth Wildcats awarded NBL championship

Perth have been awarded the NBL championship, the league announcing their decision two days after their finals series against Sydney was cancelled.

soccer

City coach to skip A-League away trip

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts will not travel to the Central Coast for Friday night's A-League game due to his concerns over the coronavirus.

news

politics

Interest rate cut to 0.25 as virus spreads

The Reserve Bank has cut interest rates to a record low and flagged measures to pump cash into the economy and back banks to keep lending.

sport

rugby league

NRL yet to detail self-isolation protocols

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says there will only be essential interaction between the players and the general community.

world

health

NZ joins Australia in closing borders

Like Australia, New Zealand has shut its borders to all but citizens, residents and their families, and has issued advice to Kiwis not to travel abroad.