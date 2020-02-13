National Party could disappear: Barnaby

Barnaby Joyce, who failed to tear down his party leader, has warned the Nationals are at risk of disappearing altogether.

Mr Joyce and co-conspirator Matt Canavan have launched a podcast warning more colleagues could follow Queensland defector Llew O’Brien out the door.

“You wouldn’t have to worry about the National Party causing problems because the National Party would be no more,” Mr Joyce said.

Mr O’Brien quit the Nationals after the coup but will remain in the Morrison government.

Senator Canavan warned other MPs could follow suit, creating massive problems for the Liberal National Party in Queensland.

“The big issue here is effectively Llew has created a new partyroom,” he said.