Nationals leader suffers damaging leak

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Michael McCormack's office backed MPs billing taxpayers for flights to a National party celebration. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Nationals leader suffers damaging leak

By Daniel McCulloch

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 09:31:44

Nationals leader Michael McCormack is under pressure again after suffering another damaging internal leak.

Mr McCormack’s office encouraged Nationals to charge taxpayers for flights and accommodation to a lavish party in Melbourne.

A partyroom meeting had been timed to coincide with the centenary celebrations next month, according to a text message leaked to The Courier-Mail.

Mr McCormack has sought advice from the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority to ensure the plans were above board.

Politicians can bill taxpayers for travel expenses if trips are for the “dominant purpose” of conducting parliamentary business and represent value for money.

Attending a formal party meeting falls within this scope.

“IPEA advises travel to this event would, in broad terms, meet the above definition,” a spokeswoman for Mr McCormack told AAP on Wednesday.

“But as always, this is a matter for MPs and senators to determine.”

The advice to Nationals came from the deputy prime minister’s chief of staff.

“The intention was to hold a party room meeting but this was subject to IPEA advice and confirmation closer to the time,” Mr McCormack’s spokeswoman said.

“The location of this meeting is a matter for the National Party and a decision will be made at the regular party room meeting in Canberra on February 24.”

The leaked text message was clearly designed to damage Mr McCormack, who survived a leadership challenge last week.

A small group of Nationals still want him gone.

Queenslander Llew O’Brien quit the party after the failed leadership coup, claiming the defection was partly motivated by the Nationals’ use of taxpayer funds for travel costs.

Mr O’Brien pointed to one party meeting timed to coincide with the Melbourne Cup.

Hours after he resigned, a handful of Nationals rebels conspired with Labor to hand him a parliamentary promotion, humiliating the government by torpedoing their pick for the job.

Latest news

environmental issue

Exotic pest worm detected in Australia

The exotic pest fall armyworm - which has the potential to destroy crops overnight - has been detected for the first time in Australia.

politics

Nationals leader suffers damaging leak

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is under pressure again, this time over a text message leaked to a Queensland newspaper.

politics

MPs lash 'dismal' indigenous progress

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver the latest Closing the Gap annual report, saying things are better but we haven't made the progress we should have.

weather

Ausgrid seeks army help after NSW storms

Emergency authorities are advising NSW residents and businesses to prepare for more rainfall, while energy provider Ausgrid wants the army to help clear debris.

politics

Independent seeks PM meeting on climate

An independent MP is hoping to discuss her climate change bill with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a bid to gain government support for the plan.

news

environmental issue

Exotic pest worm detected in Australia

The exotic pest fall armyworm - which has the potential to destroy crops overnight - has been detected for the first time in Australia.

sport

tennis

Australia draw Belgium, Belarus in Fed Cup

Last year's runners-up Australia have been drawn against Belgium and Belarus in the 2020 Fed Cup Finals to be played in April.

world

crime, law and justice

Weinstein defence rests, he won't testify

Closing arguments in the US rape trial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein are expected later this week.