Nationals leader suffers damaging leak

Nationals leader Michael McCormack is under pressure again after suffering another damaging internal leak.

Mr McCormack’s office encouraged Nationals to charge taxpayers for flights and accommodation to a lavish party in Melbourne.

A partyroom meeting had been timed to coincide with the centenary celebrations next month, according to a text message leaked to The Courier-Mail.

Mr McCormack has sought advice from the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority to ensure the plans were above board.

Politicians can bill taxpayers for travel expenses if trips are for the “dominant purpose” of conducting parliamentary business and represent value for money.

Attending a formal party meeting falls within this scope.

“IPEA advises travel to this event would, in broad terms, meet the above definition,” a spokeswoman for Mr McCormack told AAP on Wednesday.

“But as always, this is a matter for MPs and senators to determine.”

The advice to Nationals came from the deputy prime minister’s chief of staff.

“The intention was to hold a party room meeting but this was subject to IPEA advice and confirmation closer to the time,” Mr McCormack’s spokeswoman said.

“The location of this meeting is a matter for the National Party and a decision will be made at the regular party room meeting in Canberra on February 24.”

The leaked text message was clearly designed to damage Mr McCormack, who survived a leadership challenge last week.

A small group of Nationals still want him gone.

Queenslander Llew O’Brien quit the party after the failed leadership coup, claiming the defection was partly motivated by the Nationals’ use of taxpayer funds for travel costs.

Mr O’Brien pointed to one party meeting timed to coincide with the Melbourne Cup.

Hours after he resigned, a handful of Nationals rebels conspired with Labor to hand him a parliamentary promotion, humiliating the government by torpedoing their pick for the job.