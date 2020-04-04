Nation’s network of ghost trains and buses

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Public transport has become a network of ghost trains, trams and buses because of COVID-19. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Nation’s network of ghost trains and buses

By Tiffanie Turnbull and Benita Kolovos

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 16:15:50

Public transport services have become a network of ghost trains, trams and buses as states report patronage reductions of up to 90 per cent.

Considered as essential services during the coronavirus pandemic, public transport continues to operate. But many vehicles and carriages are bereft of passengers amid restrictions on travel and work-from-home guidelines.

Traditional peak-hour queues have become a trickle, with masked drivers often setting off with only one or two seats filled.

Public transport providers are carrying out extra sanitising of buses, trams and carriages for those who do travel, and taking other measures to protect drivers.

Cash payments are no longer accepted in many areas – meaning some Tasmanians are having free rides.

Transport for NSW buses have seating immediately behind drivers cordoned off and the front Opal-card readers covered so passengers don’t linger near the driver.

But some passenger behaviour has not improved.

A 2019 survey by the NSW Transport Workers Union found 81 per cent of drivers endure daily verbal abuse. 

Union state secretary Richard Olsen says drivers are “still copping dangerous behaviour from passengers”. 

He told AAP a passenger spat at a driver on Wednesday, and another passenger sneezed on a driver’s arm last Saturday.

COVID-19 test results are awaited for both drivers.

Patronage across all Transport for NSW services is down by 75-85 per cent in the past four weeks, a spokesperson told AAP.

 But the agency has no plans to reduce services.

“By maintaining the existing level of service on the NSW public transport network, customers are able to better practise social distancing when using the network for essential travel,” the spokesperson said.

In Victoria, Daniel Bowen from the Public Transport Users Association estimates patronage across the state’s trains, trams and bus services is down about 90 per cent.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it is higher than that,” he told AAP.

“Under normal circumstances, peak hour is pretty packed on most services and at the moment it’s near empty.”

Mr Bowen anticipates services will be cut as the state government tightens measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but said the public transport network must continue operating for essential workers.

“The key will be making sure it’s still useable for those who need it,” he said.

Victoria’s head of transport services, Jeroen Weimaric, said changes to services may be needed.

“This will only be done following expert medical advice and we’ll communicate with passengers ahead of time should that be needed,” he told AAP.

Perth’s public transport services will be significantly reduced from Monday for three weeks, after a reported patronage reduction of about 80 per cent.

And passengers who assault or threaten harm to bus drivers in Western Australia are now subject to harsh new penalties, including 10 years’ jail for assault.

While Queensland’s long-haul train and bus services have been reduced or suspended to slow the spread of coronavirus, TransLink says public transport continues to run as scheduled throughout the state’s southeast.

“Present health advice is to limit all non-essential travel and we thank our customers for following this advice,” a spokesperson said.

“As a result, we have seen passenger numbers drop by about 70 per cent on some services over the past fortnight.”

Tasmania is the middle of a two-week bus fare amnesty to give passengers time to access a smartcard or other cashless payment options, after all state bus services went cashless last Friday.

“Free travel for the next two weeks is not an invitation to undertake additional travel, passengers should restrict themselves to essential journeys,” the Department of State Growth said when announcing the change.

Latest sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia player talks breakthrough

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia in what signals a breakthrough in pay talks.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.