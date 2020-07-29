Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Melbourne Utd NBL stars Mitch McCarron (L) and Jo Lual-Acui have returned positive COVID-19 tests. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

basketball

NBL players test positive for COVID-19

By Oliver Caffrey

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 16:18:19

Melbourne United NBL players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui have tested positive for COVID-19.

Training for Victoria’s NBL teams, United and South East Melbourne, has been suspended immediately.

McCarron and Lual-Acui were tested and isolated as soon as they started displaying symptoms.

All United players and staff who attended training on, or after, July 22 will be tested for coronavirus.

Even if the players and staff return a negative test, they will still need to self-isolate for 14 days.

United had been training at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said the league was providing support to the two Melbourne clubs and affected players.

“Our concern is for players and staff and ensuring that we follow the right protocols to minimise any further risk to the wider community,” he said.

“We have decided it’s in the best interests to also suspend South East Melbourne training as a precautionary measure.

“Given the current situation in Melbourne, we do not want to take any risks and we will continue to work with the relevant health authorities to ensure all protocols are followed.”

McCarron, a shooting guard, has played for United since 2018 after a stint with Cairns.

Towering centre Lual-Acui joined United last year.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

Melbourne and North Melbourne had been set to play their round-11 AFL clash in Hobart but will face off at Adelaide Oval due to Tasmanian COVID-19 restrictions.

Australian rules football

Giant out of hospital, targets AFL return

Sam Taylor hopes to return this AFL season but walking feels like a big win for the GWS defender after the worst experience of his life - a bacterial infection.

basketball

NBL players test positive for COVID-19

Melbourne United's NBL training has been suspended indefinitely with players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui testing positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

V'landys sure border change won't stop NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says nothing has changed for the NRL playing in Queensland despite the border changes for Sydney residents.

Australian rules football

Roos' Daw ready for uplifting AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will make a fairytale AFL comeback, less than two years after suffering career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

news

virus diseases

Stricter gym rules as NSW on 'knife-edge'

NSW health authorities are concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in densely populated eastern Sydney suburbs, while gyms will face tighter restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

Melbourne and North Melbourne had been set to play their round-11 AFL clash in Hobart but will face off at Adelaide Oval due to Tasmanian COVID-19 restrictions.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.