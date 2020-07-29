NBL players test positive for COVID-19

Melbourne United NBL players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui have tested positive for COVID-19.

Training for Victoria’s NBL teams, United and South East Melbourne, has been suspended immediately.

McCarron and Lual-Acui were tested and isolated as soon as they started displaying symptoms.

All United players and staff who attended training on, or after, July 22 will be tested for coronavirus.

Even if the players and staff return a negative test, they will still need to self-isolate for 14 days.

United had been training at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said the league was providing support to the two Melbourne clubs and affected players.

“Our concern is for players and staff and ensuring that we follow the right protocols to minimise any further risk to the wider community,” he said.

“We have decided it’s in the best interests to also suspend South East Melbourne training as a precautionary measure.

“Given the current situation in Melbourne, we do not want to take any risks and we will continue to work with the relevant health authorities to ensure all protocols are followed.”

McCarron, a shooting guard, has played for United since 2018 after a stint with Cairns.

Towering centre Lual-Acui joined United last year.