MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NBL has lost one of its biggest stars with Bryce Cotton (r) opting out of his Wildcats contract. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

By Shayne Hope

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 13:30:20

The National Basketball League has lost one of its biggest stars after Bryce Cotton opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract.

The reigning NBL MVP and grand-final MVP informed the club of his decision on Thursday.

There are fears other stars could follow Cotton’s in exiting due to a recent move by the league to drastically cut player salaries in the face of huge financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cotton was on a contract worth more than the $200,000-a-season threshold, meaning his salary would have been cut by 50 per cent next season.

The 27-year-old American will likely chase a lucrative deal in Europe, however, it remains to be seen when most professional leagues are able to return to play.

Cotton announced his decision to leave Perth via Instagram, thanking the Wildcats’ “Red Army” of fans.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances that have unfolded which none of us could’ve predicted, it is in me and my family’s best interest to opt out of my contract,” his statement read.

“Regardless I’ll always be a Wildcat at heart in my eyes and I hope you all feel the same way.

“I had so much fun here and hope you all enjoyed these past 3 1/2 seasons as much as I did.”

Cotton joined the Wildcats in 2017 and guided the NBL’s most successful club to three championships.

The American guard had been in the process of gaining Australian citizenship, with an eye towards playing for the Boomers at the Tokyo Olympics.

An agreement struck between the NBL and Australian Basketball Players’ Association this month allowed players to opt out of their contracts before a May 4 deadline.

Under terms of the deal, the Wildcats will retain rights to Cotton if he reverses his decision and chooses to return to the NBL next season.

