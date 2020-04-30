MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

The National Basketball League has lost one of its biggest stars after Bryce Cotton opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract.

The reigning NBL MVP and grand-final MVP informed the club of his decision on Thursday.

There are fears other stars could follow Cotton’s in exiting due to a recent move by the league to drastically cut player salaries in the face of huge financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cotton was on a contract worth more than the $200,000-a-season threshold, meaning his salary would have been cut by 50 per cent next season.

The 27-year-old American will likely chase a lucrative deal in Europe, however, it remains to be seen when most professional leagues are able to return to play.

Cotton announced his decision to leave Perth via Instagram, thanking the Wildcats’ “Red Army” of fans.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances that have unfolded which none of us could’ve predicted, it is in me and my family’s best interest to opt out of my contract,” his statement read.

“Regardless I’ll always be a Wildcat at heart in my eyes and I hope you all feel the same way.

“I had so much fun here and hope you all enjoyed these past 3 1/2 seasons as much as I did.”

Cotton joined the Wildcats in 2017 and guided the NBL’s most successful club to three championships.

The American guard had been in the process of gaining Australian citizenship, with an eye towards playing for the Boomers at the Tokyo Olympics.

An agreement struck between the NBL and Australian Basketball Players’ Association this month allowed players to opt out of their contracts before a May 4 deadline.

Under terms of the deal, the Wildcats will retain rights to Cotton if he reverses his decision and chooses to return to the NBL next season.