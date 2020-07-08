NDIS access to Vic lockdown towers ensured

People with disabilities in Victoria’s locked down public housing towers have been assured services will continue.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said his department had identified 90 people in the North Melbourne and Flemington towers who were participants in the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Residents are unable to leave their apartments for any reason for at least five days, as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Robert said he has spoken with his Victorian state counterpart Luke Donnellan to “make it very clear” the NDIS participants required access to care and support.

“Victoria has given us every assurance they will do that,” Mr Robert told reporters at the National Press Club in Canberra on Tuesday.