Near-extinct marsupial on Kangaroo Is

Conservationists are working to bring dunnarts back from the brink of extinction after sensor cameras captured the marsupial on fire-ravaged Kangaroo Island.

The tiny mouse-sized animal was found at three locations on a 550-acre private property, which escaped the fires, on the island’s north-west.

Following the bushfires, there were fears for the critically endangered species because more than 90 per cent of its habitat was burnt.

Prior to the disaster, there were between 300-500 dunnarts living on the island.

It’s unclear how many survived although there are fears there may be less than 50 remaining

Using funding provided by WWF-Australia, sensor cameras were installed by Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife to try to get pictures of the species.

WWF-Australia’s Darren Grover said the marsupials wouldn’t survive without help and were vulnerable to feral cats, goannas and other predators.

“It’s so important to monitor and manage threats in these few sites that are providing a refuge for the remaining dunnarts,” Mr Grover said.

“When a bushfire rips through an area it can destroy the understorey and all the little hiding places that species like the dunnart rely on.”