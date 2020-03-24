Nearly one in three Americans staying home

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The coronavirus has forced restaurants across the US to close as people are ordered to stay home. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Nearly one in three Americans staying home

By Jonnelle Marte and Barbara Goldberg

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 11:11:14

Nearly one in three Americans is under orders to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus as Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware became the latest states to enact broad restrictions, along with the city of Philadelphia.

The three states join New York, California, Illinois, Connecticut and New Jersey, home to 101 million Americans combined, as cases nationwide topped 32,000, with more than 415 dead, according to a Reuters tally. 

“Every piece of evidence that I can lay my hands on indicates that we’re at an absolutely crucial time in this war and what we do now will make all the difference in the world,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“What we do now will slow this invader. It will slow this invader so our healthcare system … will have time to treat casualties.”

In the US Senate, partisan disagreement blocked a massive coronavirus response bill from advancing, with Democrats saying the Republican measure focused too heavily on helping corporations. 

But Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said he believed differences could be overcome in the next 24 hours.

Ohio has 351 cases and three deaths, while Louisiana has 837 cases and 20 deaths, several in a senior-care facility. Louisiana has the third highest number of cases per capita and saw a 10-fold increase in cases in the past week, Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Dallas County in Texas, home to over 2.5 million people, and Philadelphia, with 1.6 million residents, told non-essential businesses on Sunday to close and residents to stay home.

In Kentucky, non-essential businesses must close by 8 pm on Monday but authorities stopped short of ordering residents to stay home.

Republican US Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky on Sunday became the first member of the Senate to announce he had tested positive for the coronavirus. At least two members of the House of Representatives previously said they tested positive.

The mayor of New York City, the epicentre of the nation’s coronavirus epidemic, on Sunday described the outbreak as the biggest domestic crisis since the Great Depression and called for the US military to mobilise to help keep the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.

“If we don’t get more ventilators in the next 10 days, people will die who don’t have to die,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, as the nation’s most populous city saw COVID-19 cases top 9600 and deaths climb to 63.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the federal government to take over acquisition of medical supplies so states do not have to compete with each other for desperately needed resources.

“Time matters, minutes count, and this is literally a matter of life and death,” Cuomo said. 

De Blasio said New York City was not getting needed medical supplies from the federal government to contend with the rapid spread of the sometimes deadly illness.

Hospitals are scrambling for protective equipment for healthcare workers and for ventilators as they brace for a wave of patients who will need help breathing as severe cases often lead to pneumonia and decreased lung function.

Trump said on Sunday the National Guard would help New York, California and Washington state respond to the coronavirus crisis. He said the US hospital ship Mercy would be in Los Angeles within a week.

Vice President Mike Pence said 254,000 Americans had been tested for the coronavirus and 10 per cent were positive.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott lamented the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) available for health workers. He said they were seeing delivery dates in July.

“That’s not going to work. We need delivery dates tomorrow,” Abbott said.

Latest sport

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

rugby league

NRL players will share in pay cuts: RLPA

Rugby League Players Association boss Clint Newton says the players will have to share in the cost re-structure for the NRL.

rugby league

NRL searching for restart options

The NRL will immediately begin canvassing options to restart the premiership after the coronavirus postponed a season for the first time in the code's history.

news

pension and welfare

Confirm ID during Centrelink call: Govt

Australians applying for welfare can confirm their identities over the phone to Centrelink instead of in person, the social services minister says.

sport

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.