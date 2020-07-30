Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
People's positive or negative attitude to life becomes stronger as they grow older. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Negative views lead to early death: study

By Sonia Kohlbacher

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 10:12:11

If you’re one for believing that the worst will happen then chances are you’re more likely to die early, new research has found.

But staying positive doesn’t mean you’re going to live longer. 

People who scored higher on questions relating to pessimism in the Queensland-based study -published this week in the Scientific Reports journal – were likely to die two years earlier on average than those with lower scores, leader researcher John Whitfield said. 

“We found people who were strongly pessimistic about the future were more likely to die earlier from cardiovascular diseases and other causes of death, but not from cancer,” Dr Whitfield, of QIMR Berghofer’s Genetic Epidemiology group added.

“Optimism scores on the other hand did not show a significant relationship with death, either positive or negative.”

Fewer than nine per cent of people surveyed said they were strongly pessimistic, with no differences in optimism or pessimism between men and women. 

Also, people’s positive or negative attitude became stronger as they grew older.

Researchers used data from almost 3000 people who completed the Life Orientation Test as part of a bigger survey looking at the health of Australians aged over 50 between 1993 and 1995.

Data was cross-checked with Australia’s death index in 2017 to determine how many of those people had died and the cause of their death. 

Dr Whitfield said positive and negative attitudes were not direct opposites to each other, with researchers using separate scales to measure their association with causes of death.

He said the results raised questions about the practical health benefits of teaching people to take a more positive view.

Latest sport

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

Australian rules football

Daw hopes his AFL comeback can inspire

Majak Daw feared he may never play another AFL game after a serious incident in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender's resilience has resulted in a comeback.

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

rugby league

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

Australian rules football

Sydney's AFL clubs join COVID-19 exodus

Sydney and GWS are the latest AFL teams forced to relocate because of the COVID-19 pandemic after Queensland's move to close its border to all Sydneysiders.

news

health

Parklea jail inmate tests COVID-positive

An inmate at Sydney's Parklea jail has tested positive to COVID-19, while Queensland has announced an entry ban on all Greater Sydney residents.

sport

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.