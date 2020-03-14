Nepal closes Mt Everest over virus fears

Nepal has closed all its Himalayan peaks including Mount Everest this climbing season because of fears of the coronavirus outbreak, a government minister says.

Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest, gets more than $US4 million ($A6.3 million) in permit fees for the world’s highest peak and other mountains every year.

Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai said expeditions to all peaks in the March-May spring season had been suspended.

“Climbing this season has been closed,” Bhattarai told Reuters on Friday.

“It is as a precaution for that,” he said when asked if it was because of the coronavirus.

Nepal has confirmed just one case of the coronavirus – a student studying in China on a trip home – out of 450 people tested.

The suspension of expeditions in Nepal will affect hundreds of foreign climbers now preparing for the spring season, a window or relatively good weather between the end of the bitterly cold winter and the rainy season, which begins in June.

Everest, the world’s highest mountain at 8850m, is on the border between Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet. China announced the closure of its side of the mountain on Thursday.

It is the second time in recent years that the climbing season has been disrupted. Expeditions were suspended in 2015 after a major earthquake struck Nepal on April 25 that year, killing about 9000 people.

Eighteen people were killed at the Everest base camp when an avalanche triggered by the quake roared down a slope.

Nepal would also stop issuing visas on arrival until April 30, an official said.