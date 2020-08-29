Net zero emissions by 2050 for prosperity

An unlikely alliance of interest groups is heralding the importance of net zero emissions by 2050, fearing the nation is “woefully unprepared” for climate change.

Banded together as the Australian Climate Roundtable, the business, farming, investment, union, social welfare and environmental sectors groups have been focusing on climate change since 2014.

They have held various workshops over the year, with presentations on risk made by groups including the Bureau of Meteorology, CSIRO, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Red Cross.

In a statement released on Friday, the alliance has concluded that Australia is woefully unprepared for the scale of climate change threats over coming decades.

“There is no systemic government response (federal, state and local) to build resilience to climate risks,” they say.

“Action is piecemeal, uncoordinated and does not engage business, private sector investment, unions, workers in affected industries, community sector and communities.

“And (it) does not match the scale of the threat climate change represents to the Australian economy, environment and society.”

The groups, including the Business Council of Australia, Ai Group, National Farmers’ Federation and the Australian Conservation Foundation – say net zero emissions by 2050 is the way to go.

They want coordination of the climate change response to be a standing item for national cabinet, better climate risk assessment, consistent data sharing and policies to unlock private sector investment for resilience measures.

Business Council of Australia chief Jennifer Westacott says the 2050 goal can help drive billions in new investment, create jobs and industries, while helping the pandemic recovery.

Ai Group chief Innes Willox says the best starting point for the climate debate is what the impacts will be.

“What do we have to endure? And what are we trying to avoid? The evidence is deeply concerning,” he said.

“Huge climate costs face Australian businesses and the communities, infrastructure and workers which they sustain and rely on.

“The urgency of that risk should drive all Australian governments to lift our game on adaptation and put net zero emissions by 2050 at the heart of their plans for prosperity.”