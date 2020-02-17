New $12 m vaccination campaign: Hunt

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The federal government will spend $12m to lift vaccination rates in some pockets of the country. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

New $12 m vaccination campaign: Hunt

By Colin Brinsden

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 08:46:10

The Morrison government is urging parents to have their children vaccinated through a new $12 million campaign, aimed particularly at families in remote parts of Australia.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said while immunisation rates in Australia are generally high – almost 95 per cent of five-year-old children are fully vaccinated – there are areas where the immunisation rate is too low.

“It is these areas of low coverage which pose risks to the community, especially to people who can’t be vaccinated, like newborns and those with medical reasons.” Mr Hunt said in a statement on Sunday.

“The science is in and the medical experts’ advice is absolute – vaccinations save lives and protect lives and they are an essential party of a health society.”  

The eight-week campaign will help parents access evidence based information to support their decision making about childhood vaccinations.   

Latest sport

golf

Scott shares PGA Sunday lead at Riviera

Australian Adam Scott is sharing the lead midway through the final round of the US PGA Tour event in Los Angeles.

Australian rules football

Dusty to don 'Big V' in AFL bushfire match

Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin is a confirmed starter for Victoria against the All-Stars in next week's bushfire relief match at Marvel Stadium.

basketball

Perth guard Cotton crowned NBL MVP

Perth Wildcats guard Bryce Cotton has been anointed the NBL's most valuable player for a second time after leading the league for scoring and steals.

golf

Inbee Park wins Women's Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park has won the Women's Australian Open by three strokes at Royal Adelaide for her 20th LPGA title.

soccer

Fowler not setting limits on Roar in A-L

After Brisbane took a significant step towards an A-League finals berth with a 1-0 win over Western United, Robbie Fowler isn't setting limits on his side.

news

fire

Backpackers to help with bushfire recovery

The government hopes to encourage backpackers to join the rebuilding effort in Australia's bushfire-ravaged communities through changes to visa rules.

sport

golf

Scott shares PGA Sunday lead at Riviera

Australian Adam Scott is sharing the lead midway through the final round of the US PGA Tour event in Los Angeles.

world

virus diseases

China says new virus cases slowing down

The Chinese Health Commission says the rate of new coronavirus cases is finally slowing, as Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise prepare to fly home.