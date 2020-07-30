Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
CSIRO scientists have named a fly species Deadpool, in a nod to a Marvel comic character. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Technology

New Aussie fly species named ‘Deadpool’

By AAP

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 08:12:31

Deadpool, Thor, Loki, and Black Widow are just some of the colourful names given to five new species of Australian flies by the nation’s premier science agency.

The names, all based on Marvel comic characters, were assigned by the CSIRO in the past year and are included in a list of 165 new Australian species of insects and plants.

CSIRO Entomologist Dr Bryan Lessard, also known as ‘Bry the Fly Guy’, said only a quarter of Australian insects are known to science and the more named, the better.

But that doesn’t mean the names, and their scientific nomenclature, have to be boring.

The recently discovered Deadpool fly was so named because of the markings on its back, which resemble those on the mask of the wise-cracking comic and film mercenary and antihero.

“Deadpool fly is an assassin,” Dr Lessard said.

“We chose the name Humorolethalis sergius. It sounds like lethal humour and is derived from the Latin words humorosus, meaning wet or moist, and lethalis meaning dead.”

The other new fly species are:

* Thor’s fly, or Daptolestes bronteflavus meaning blond thunder.

* Loki’s fly, or Daptolestes illusiolautus meaning elegant deception.

* Black Widow’s fly, or Daptolestes feminategus meaning woman wearing leather.

CSIRO bee and wasp expert Dr Juanita Rodriguez said naming new species was fun but there was also a serious side.

“We discovered a new species of spider wasp that is only found in an area badly impacted by bushfires this summer, so now we can carefully monitor its recovery,” Dr Rodriguez said.

“Spider wasps have venom that could be useful for treating Alzheimer’s disease and epilepsy, but most Australian spider wasp species are unknown to science.”

The CSIRO list also includes two new species of colourful soldier flies discovered in debris in national parks burned in the summer bushfires.

“Soldier flies have an important role in nature as nutrient recyclers,” Dr Lessard said.

“We are interested in identifying new insect species that might be useful pollinators, nutrient recyclers or the next food source to support the agricultural sector.”

The CSIRO list of new species also includes eight plants, two fish, a mite that lives on a lizard and three new species of birds.

Latest sport

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

Australian rules football

Daw hopes his AFL comeback can inspire

Majak Daw feared he may never play another AFL game after a serious incident in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender's resilience has resulted in a comeback.

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

rugby league

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

Australian rules football

Sydney's AFL clubs join COVID-19 exodus

Sydney and GWS are the latest AFL teams forced to relocate because of the COVID-19 pandemic after Queensland's move to close its border to all Sydneysiders.

news

health

Tough NSW gym limits, Qld closes to Sydney

All gyms in NSW will soon have stricter COVID-19 health restrictions in place as Qld announces a ban on all Greater Sydney residents from entering the state.

sport

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.