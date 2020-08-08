Discover Australian Associated Press

The federal government is providing $4 million for a new body to tackle food waste. Image by Melanie Foster/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

New body to tackle Australian food waste

By Rebecca Gredley

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 17:06:27

A new organisation to tackle Australia’s food waste will be kickstarted with $4 million of federal government funding.

The government is calling for partnership ideas for the new body, with proposals due by September 2.

The organisation would bring stakeholders together and come up with solutions to meet the government’s goal of halving food waste by 2030.

Australians waste more than 7.3 million tonnes of food each year, at a cost of more than $20 billion.

Households are responsible for about one third of that, with three million tonnes thrown away each year.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley wants the new body to come up with practical solutions to reduce food waste.

“By reducing food waste, we can put money back into household budgets, improve business bottom lines and reduce the amount of waste going to landfill,” she said.

There will be a voluntary commitment program for industry, with monitoring of reporting and performance.

Assistant Minister for Waste Reduction Trevor Evans said the commitment program would focus on prevention, reuse and food chain innovation.

The independent organisation will partner with the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, and will eventually become self-funded through membership feeds and partnership contributions.

Tackling food waste has long been on the government’s radar. 

The amount of food wasted in Australia each year amounts to about 9000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

One in five shopping bags of food end up in the bin.

Labor MP Josh Wilson says the government is well aware it’s time to act.

“When the UK adopted a similar program of voluntary commitments in 2005 there was a 28 per cent reduction after 10 years,” he told AAP. 

“The Morrison government’s target is for a 50 per cent reduction by 2030, so there’s no time to waste.”

