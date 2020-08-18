Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia is starting to win the battle against COVID transmission. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

By Daniel McCulloch

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 15:05:28

Australia has suffered its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic but new case numbers in Victoria continue to ease.

Victoria recorded 25 coronavirus deaths on Monday, taking the national toll to 421.

Twenty-two of the deaths were linked to aged care outbreaks.

The state recorded 282 new infections, well down on the same time last week, as authorities gain the upper hand on community transmissions.

NSW recorded seven new cases in the past 24 hours.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has apologised unreservedly for the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco, which caused 28 coronavirus deaths.

The mental health impacts of the pandemic are receiving renewed focus.

The Commonwealth has pledged another $32 million for Victorian mental health clinics, with the state government providing an extra $20 million for domestic violence services.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said money would be made available to handle mental health stresses in other states, should they face a similar situation to Victoria.

Melburnians have been in strict lockdown for several weeks, with restrictions also placed on regional Victorians.

There has been a 33 per cent rise in Victorian children and young people presenting to hospital with self-harm injuries over the past six weeks, compared to the previous year.

Victorian use of Beyond Blue services was 90 per cent higher than the rest of the country in the past month, with calls to Lifeline and the Kids Helpline also up.

“While we’re fighting the spread of this virus in Victoria we also need to guard against the devastating mental health impacts it is having,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Victoria’s demand for Medicare-funded psychology sessions is up six per cent on the same time last year.

Mr Hunt is considering extending the number of psychology sessions covered by Medicare rebates on a national level.

Given the 22 new Victorian deaths linked to aged care, the minister was again forced to defend the federal government’s response to coronavirus in nursing homes.

Mr Hunt said each aged care death was agonising, stressing the need to stamp out community transmission.

“Without community transmission being under control, we won’t ultimately be able to defeat this,” he told reporters.

“We are beginning to win that battle on community transmission, we are seeing the seven-day averages come down within Victoria.”

Australia’s national cabinet will develop a rapid response plan for the aged care sector later this week.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the proposed plan had come far too late, given coronavirus has already run rampant through nursing homes.

“We need to do better than this,” he told 2GB radio.

“It should have been the (federal) government that was on top of this.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest sport

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

rugby league

NRL issues fines to Broncos for pub visit

A pub lunch has turned costly for Brisbane with the NRL fining the club and 10 players a total of $140,000 for breaching biosecurity protocols.

cricket

Mental health key in COVID comeback: Finch

National captain Aaron Finch says Cricket Australia has a heightened focus on the mental health of players as they prepare to enter a UK biosecurity bubble.

Australian rules football

Shaw leaps to GWS coach's defence

Heath Shaw still believes Leon Cameron can lead Greater Western Sydney to this year's AFL premiership but admits there is plenty of work to do.

soccer

Euro base would help Matildas: Montemurro

Leading women's coach Joe Montemurro says the Matildas would benefit from having a base in Europe, with the majority of Australia's top players now based there.

news

epidemic and plague

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney's Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

world

terrorism

Victims to confront Tarrant at sentencing

At least 66 victims will give impact statements in next week's sentencing of the Christchurch mosques terrorist.