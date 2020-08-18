Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

Australia has suffered its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic but new case numbers in Victoria continue to ease.

Victoria recorded 25 coronavirus deaths on Monday, taking the national toll to 421.

Twenty-two of the deaths were linked to aged care outbreaks.

The state recorded 282 new infections, well down on the same time last week, as authorities gain the upper hand on community transmissions.

NSW recorded seven new cases in the past 24 hours.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has apologised unreservedly for the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco, which caused 28 coronavirus deaths.

The mental health impacts of the pandemic are receiving renewed focus.

The Commonwealth has pledged another $32 million for Victorian mental health clinics, with the state government providing an extra $20 million for domestic violence services.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said money would be made available to handle mental health stresses in other states, should they face a similar situation to Victoria.

Melburnians have been in strict lockdown for several weeks, with restrictions also placed on regional Victorians.

There has been a 33 per cent rise in Victorian children and young people presenting to hospital with self-harm injuries over the past six weeks, compared to the previous year.

Victorian use of Beyond Blue services was 90 per cent higher than the rest of the country in the past month, with calls to Lifeline and the Kids Helpline also up.

“While we’re fighting the spread of this virus in Victoria we also need to guard against the devastating mental health impacts it is having,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Victoria’s demand for Medicare-funded psychology sessions is up six per cent on the same time last year.

Mr Hunt is considering extending the number of psychology sessions covered by Medicare rebates on a national level.

Given the 22 new Victorian deaths linked to aged care, the minister was again forced to defend the federal government’s response to coronavirus in nursing homes.

Mr Hunt said each aged care death was agonising, stressing the need to stamp out community transmission.

“Without community transmission being under control, we won’t ultimately be able to defeat this,” he told reporters.

“We are beginning to win that battle on community transmission, we are seeing the seven-day averages come down within Victoria.”

Australia’s national cabinet will develop a rapid response plan for the aged care sector later this week.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the proposed plan had come far too late, given coronavirus has already run rampant through nursing homes.

“We need to do better than this,” he told 2GB radio.

“It should have been the (federal) government that was on top of this.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636