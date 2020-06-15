New cases won’t stop restrictions lifting

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is confident about the easing of restriction. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

New cases won’t stop restrictions lifting

By Paul Osborne

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 18:53:09

State health authorities are confident about continuing to ease restrictions despite 72 new cases of COVID-19 being recorded over the past week.

Victoria recorded 12 cases on Monday, while NSW had three and the remaining states and territories did not record any.

Only 17 people remain in hospital out of 382 active cases nationwide.

Victoria’s caseload included a second Black Lives Matter protester and a family cluster.

The female protester wore protective equipment and had mild symptoms, making it unlikely she transmitted the virus.

Despite new cases being identified, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton remained confident of the easing of restrictions scheduled for next week.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs in that state will be able to increase their capacity from 20 to 50 patrons from 11.59pm on Sunday.

Patrons will be able to order a drink without buying a meal, but they will need to be served at a table, rather than the bar.

Non-contact sport will return for all age groups from next Monday, as will skiing, with the season to start from that date.

Of the three new cases in NSW, two were returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one was an Illawarra man in his 20s for whom the source of infection is unknown.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian reiterated her concerns about a potential second wave of infections and an increase in community transmission cases as restrictions are eased.

“Whilst we are doing really well, incredibly well, it won’t last if people relax and if people don’t stick to the rules.”

In NSW, the 50-person limit on indoor venues will be scrapped from July 1.

Pubs and restaurants are among venues which will instead be guided by the ‘one person per four square metres’ rule, with the same change also applying to funeral attendees and venues.

Outdoor cultural and sporting venues with seating of up to 40,000 will be allowed to hold 25 per cent of their capacity from July 1.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt was upbeat about steps to address the pandemic, pointing to the fact there were now no cases in any aged care facilities.

He paid tribute to hospital workers, doctors, nurses, carers, cleaners and administrators for doing “an extraordinary job”.

A Sydney aged care centre was one of the country’s biggest clusters of cases and deaths from coronavirus.

Latest news

politics

Shorten surprised by branch-stacking claim

The ALP thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, Victorian federal MP Bill Shorten says.

politics

NSW Treasurer to issue warning on economy

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet will deliver an economic update to the state parliament on Tuesday warning about a downturn in activity.

crime, law and justice

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

sexual assault

Orkopoulos to face court on fresh charges

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos is expected to face court over 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

inquiry

Fires inquiry looks at hazard reduction

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements resumes its public hearings on Tuesday with a focus on hazard reduction burns.

news

politics

Shorten surprised by branch-stacking claim

The ALP thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, Victorian federal MP Bill Shorten says.

sport

cricket

CA staff wait for update on redundancies

Cricket Australia staff are waiting to find out whether they will be made redundant as the board prepares to remove chief executive Kevin Roberts.

world

virus diseases

New cases, Beijing reinstates isolation

An unexpected coronavirus resurgence in Beijing has forced the reinstatement of security checkpoints, and orders for residents to be tested and schools closed.