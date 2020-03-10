Discover Australian Associated Press

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says new coronavirus clinics will ease pressure on hospitals. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

New centres to handle virus threat in SA

By AAP

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 15:17:27

Another two major Adelaide hospitals have opened coronavirus clinics as South Australian health authorities prepare for a possible surge in confirmed cases. 

The new centres were opened on Monday at Flinders Medical Centre, south of the CBD, and the Lyell McEwin Hospital in the north.

The first clinic, at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, has tested nearly 100 people since it opened last week.

A new priority care centre (PCC) opened at Marion this week will also help the state cope with the virus, Health Minister Stephen Wade said, by easing pressure on emergency departments.

Adelaide hospitals have been experiencing a backlog of ambulance arrivals having to wait for admission, a problem known as ‘ramping.’

“The centres, along with other programs like Home Hospitals, have managed to decrease ramping by 12 per cent year-on-year, when compared to last February, and 34 per cent since winter”, the minister said.

“This new centre, together with the new coronavirus centre near the RAH and the many initiatives …mean we are better prepared for an increase in coronavirus cases,” he said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus in South Australia remains at seven, with all having contracted the virus overseas.

The most recent cases remain in hospital in a stable condition, including a 40-year-old woman and her eight-month-old baby who had recently returned from Iran.

It has not yet been decided whether Premier Steven Marshall will go ahead with a trade trip to the US scheduled for next week.

The priority care centre trial began last August and has seen more than 2000 patients with non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Last week the existing three centres – at Hindmarsh, Para Hills and Elizabeth – were visited by a record 114 patients.

Presentations have been for a variety of conditions including minor sprains, sporting injuries, minor wounds, chronic conditions and respiratory infections.

Australian rules football

Hawks star Mitchell ready for AFL return

Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell is confident he'll be ready to attack the AFL premiership season after a long absence with a broken leg.

Australian rules football

Giants, Eagles tipped for AFL grand final

The annual poll of AFL club captains predicts Greater Western Sydney and West Coast to reach the grand final ahead of reigning premiers Richmond.

Australian rules football

Dockers AFL player in coronavirus scare

A Fremantle AFL player has been tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China.

cricket

Aussies back batting order for ODIs

Marnus Labuschagne insists Australia have found the right formula with their one-day middle order despite the team having lost five of their past six outings.

rugby league

Sharks set to release Josh Morris: report

Cronulla's NRL veteran Josh Morris could link with twin brother Brett at the Sydney Roosters as soon as next week, according to media report.

politics

PM will build exit plan into virus package

The Morrison government says the coronavirus crisis will only be temporary so its economic stimulus plan will similarly have a time limit.

sport

world

epidemic and plague

Xi makes 1st visit since outbreak to Wuhan

President Xi Jinping has visited China's virus epicentre for the first time since cases of a then-unidentified respiratory illness emerged in Wuhan in December.