New coal mine promises jobs in Qld

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick says a new Bowen Basin coal mine will deliver thousands of jobs. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

New coal mine promises jobs in Qld

By Tracey Ferrier

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 07:12:19

A new coal mine in Queensland is great news for jobs and will help the state recover from coronavirus, the state government says.

Treasurer Cameron Dick says Glencore’s $1.5 billion Valeria mine, in the Bowen Basin, could provide 1400 construction jobs and 950 permanent jobs once it’s open.

The mine, which will produce thermal coal for electricity and metallurgical coal for steel, has just been declared a coordinated project by Queensland’s independent coordinator-general.

The coordinator-general will now draft terms of reference for an environmental impact study.

Last year, Glencore announced it would continue to mine thermal and metallurgical coal, but would limit global production to about 145 million tonnes a year.

But critics of the cap have said it means little, and Glencore remains free to open up new mines as long as it doesn’t exceed its cap.

The government said Glencore would include any thermal coal from the Valeria site in its cap “to support global transition to a low carbon economy”.

Mr Dick said another new coal mine for Queensland is good news in terms of job creation.

“This new mine has the potential to create hundreds of new jobs as Queensland recovers from the extraordinary shock of the global coronavirus pandemic,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Malthouse slams 'Pies coach over Lumumba

Mick Malthouse has reignited his feud with Nathan Buckley, claiming Collingwood's culture was fine before his former star player took over as coach.

Australian rules football

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

rugby league

Unbeaten Eels off to best start since 1986

Parramatta are off to their best start to an NRL season in 34 years after coming back to defeat Penrith 16-10 at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

Australian rules football

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

news

virus diseases

Sydney protests Aboriginal custody deaths

People have gathered in Sydney to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody, after the premier asked people not to put police in a difficult position by rallying.

sport

Australian rules football

Malthouse slams 'Pies coach over Lumumba

Mick Malthouse has reignited his feud with Nathan Buckley, claiming Collingwood's culture was fine before his former star player took over as coach.

world

virus diseases

New lockdowns likely on second wave fears

Health experts say there is a moderate to high risk that post-lockdown increases in coronavirus infections may warrant new restrictions.