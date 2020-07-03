New Cochlear range approved for US

Hearing implant provider Cochlear has gained approval to introduce four products to the US and Europe as it tries to recover from the postponement of elective surgery in many countries.

The company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved the sound processors and systems, which will be available in the country in the next few months.

The Nucleus Kanso 2 and Nucleus 7 cochlear implant sound processors are smaller and lighter, and allow people to stream music and other recordings from their phones.

The latter will allow about 17,000 people who have Cochlear’s first commercial implant product from 1982 to connect their smartphones for the first time.

Custom Sound Pro fitting software helps specialists fit a processor and tracks hearing progress.

Cochlear has also produced the Nucleus SmartNav system, which helps surgeons place electrodes during implant surgery.

The Australian company reported a 60 per cent sales revenue drop in April after many countries postponed elective surgery to deal with COVID-19.