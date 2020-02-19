New concerns over St Kevin’s College

New concerns about St Kevin’s College handling of a child-grooming case have been raised following a teacher’s claim that she was pressured to remain silent.

The Catholic boys school is set to undergo more scrutiny after Maree Keel alleged she was mistreated.

Law firm Maurice Blackburn confirmed it was acting for Ms Keel in a matter under the Fair Work Act.

“Ms Keel alleges she was mistreated after raising concerns about the behaviour of a St Kevin’s staff member,” a Maurice Blackburn spokesperson told AAP.

The ABC reported on Wednesday that St Kevin’s allegedly responded inappropriately to a complaint Ms Keel made about inappropriate sexual conduct by a teacher in 2019.

The college’s deputy head, Janet Canny, allegedly told Ms Keen she was being “disloyal to St Kevin’s College”, ABC said.

These new accusations came on Wednesday evening.

St Kevin’s College headmaster Stephen Russell resigned on Wednesday morning over the Melbourne school’s handling of a child-grooming case.

Mr Russell had been under pressure after it was revealed he provided a character reference to a court for former volunteer athletics coach Peter Kehoe.

Kehoe was convicted of grooming a student under 16.

The student’s lawyer, Judy Courtin, said the removal of senior staff at the prominent Catholic school showed a “shift in the power base” between victims and institutions.

“Power was in institutions. This shows survivors are not willing to give up,” she said.