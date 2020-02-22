New coral bleaching on Great Barrier Reef

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New coral bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef has marine authorities concerned about heat stress. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

New coral bleaching on Great Barrier Reef

By Sonia Kohlbacher

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 15:40:18

Coral bleaching is creeping across parts of the Great Barrier Reef as water temperatures surge above average.

Significant bleaching discovered on three reefs in the far north of the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem was discovered by the federal government’s lead reef protection agency on Wednesday.

“That is the first time we’ve seen significant bleaching so far this summer,” said David Wachenfeld, chief scientist with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

“It is a confirmation of our growing concern about what is happening out on the reef at the moment.” 

The consequences of climate change have already played out on the reef, the authority says, with two years of bleaching in 2016 and 2017.

There is a medium risk of bleaching in the Keppel Islands, with zero or low risk in the northern half of the marine park. 

Heat stress that has built up on the far northern, central and southern parts of the reef over the summer has intensified over the past week.

“These levels of heat stress are definitely capable of causing coral bleaching and we are now at a heightened level of alertness for what is happening out there in the park,” Dr Wachenfeld said. 

A bleaching warning has been issued for large parts of the Torres Strait and far northern management areas of the marine park, where significant bleaching across multiple hotspots is likely. 

Most of the area covered by the marine park was 0.5 to 1.5C above average as of February 11, with some central and southern parts being 2 to 3C warmer. 

“February is the hottest month of the year on the reef so these anomalies are really very concerning,” Dr Wachenfeld said.

The reef authority has been told of bleaching in other areas and is sending staff to survey the damage.

Further heat stress is expected over the next few weeks as temperatures remain high.

Latest sport

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following the opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following an opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

soccer

Victorious Phoenix go second in A-League

The in-form Phoenix have climbed to second equal on the A-League standings with a 2-0 win over out-of-sorts Western United in a sodden Wellington.

motor racing

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has confirmed he will continue racing next year, as he prepares for the season-opening Adelaide 500.

news

health

Aust relaxes China travel ban for students

Australia is relaxing travel restrictions for year 11 and 12 students stuck in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

world

imperial and royal matters

Prince Harry, Meghan drop 'royal' brand

Prince Harry and Meghan's decision not to use the word "royal" in their branding follows weeks of talks between the couple and the royal family.