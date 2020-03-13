Discover Australian Associated Press

South Korean officials say the coming days will be crucial in the fight to the coronavirus outbreak.

Health

New coronavirus cases slow in S.Korea

By AAP

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 17:47:08

South Korea has reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus and six more deaths, resuming a relative decline in new cases after a spike the day before.

The new cases bring the country’s total to 7869, with 66 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said as health officials seek to track down and contain a number of new clusters of infections, including at a call centre in the capital Seoul.

The numbers are far lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on February 29 and health officials said the trend appeared to be slowing in what has been the largest outbreak in Asia outside of China.

Still, authorities say the coming days will be crucial in South Korea’s fight to contain the outbreak and the government will double down on its efforts to prevent new clusters from spreading.

“It is too early to say we are overcoming the disease,” Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy, said at a briefing.

“We are still witnessing sporadic outbreaks so we cannot lower our guard.”

Nineteen of the new cases reported on Thursday were in Seoul, where at least 102 people working at a call centre have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns about a wider outbreak in the capital.

Nearly 800 people working in the call centre and 200 residents of the building have been tested, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said.

Seventy-three of the new cases were from the city of Daegu, the epicentre of the country’s outbreak.

Yoon urged South Koreans across the country to avoid public gatherings and maintain “social distancing” from other people.

South Korea is one of several countries affected by a new US Defense Department decision announced on Thursday to restrict travel by its troops and their families for the next 60 days.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea, along with thousands of civilian employees and family members.

At least eight people connected to the U.S. military in South Korea have tested positive for the virus.

