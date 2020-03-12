Two new coronavirus cases in SA

South Australia has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus after two men who recently travelled overseas tested positive.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the men, one aged in his 60s and the other aged in his 70s, presented to a virus testing centre on Tuesday with the positive results confirmed on Wednesday.

It is believed one man had travelled to Italy and Austria and the other to Southeast Asia but details of their flights or other people they may have come into contact with are not yet available.

It was also yet to be established whether the men are locals or visitors to SA, and if they travelled with other people.

Professor Spurrier said both were believed to be in a stable condition and were likely to be admitted to isolation wards at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

“Both of these people have very recently been interviewed and my team are piecing details together,” she said.

Four other people also remain in hospital in Adelaide after testing positive to the virus.

All the SA cases so far are associated with overseas travel.

The new cases came as the state government opened a fifth coronavirus clinic in Adelaide, with a focus on pregnant women and children.

The clinic at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital will be available from 9am to 8pm every day.

Parents and children with flu-like symptoms who have travelled overseas within the last 14 days will be tested, as will anyone who has been in contact with someone who has the virus.

Across all SA clinics, about 600 people have been tested over the past week.

Clinical director of pediatrics Dr Gavin Wheaton said information from other countries suggested children were mildly affected compared to adults.

“There is limited data but some evidence (also) suggests that babies of pregnant women who have coronavirus are not at particular risk,” Dr Wheaton said.

“We are expecting that the numbers (of tests) initially will be quite low.”

In the wake of the most recent cases, Prof Spurrier said authorities were looking at the issue of restricting large public events.

“In the future, we may need to to make decision on whether they continue,” she said.

“At the moment, all of the cases in South Australia have had a travel history.”