Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Marshals will ensure compliance with social distance and hand hygiene at SA venues including cafes. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

New COVID-19 rules in South Australia

By AAP

August 13, 2020

2020-08-13 17:12:35

CHANGES IN SA’S COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS:

* From August 21, people in communities close to the Victoria-South Australia border will no longer be allowed to freely cross for work, school or for shopping. They will need to meet current requirements to be deemed an essential traveller.

* COVID-19 marshals will be appointed in pubs, restaurants, cafes and other venues including places of worship, gyms and shopping centres to ensure people are complying with virus safety measures including social distance and hand hygiene.

* New rules are set to apply to aged care facilities to deal with staff working across multiple sites. The use of masks will also be increased.

* Restrictions on family gatherings are to be relaxed. The number of people allowed in a private home will be increased from 10 to 20. Larger private gatherings in other venues will be limited to 100 people.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tuivasa-Sheck addresses defection talk

New Zealand Test forward Tohu Harris says homesick Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has denied speculation that he won't be with the NRL club in 2021.

rugby league

Selection panel prompted McGregor's exit

Paul McGregor took concerns over the NRL team's selection process to the St George Illawarra board which led to his exit.

Australian rules football

Hinkley unfazed by AFL contract extension

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley can't understand the fuss about extending his tenure at the AFL club for another year.

rugby league

Dragons coach McGregor walks

Paul McGregor will coach St George Illawarra against Parramatta for the last time on Friday night before walking away from the NRL club.

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

news

virus diseases

Aged care 'still not prepared' for virus

The aged care royal commission has been told the sector is still not properly prepared for coronavirus, months into the global pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Tuivasa-Sheck addresses defection talk

New Zealand Test forward Tohu Harris says homesick Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has denied speculation that he won't be with the NRL club in 2021.

world

terrorism

Dozens head to NZ for mosque terror trial

Victims of last year's Christchurch mosque shootings have returned to New Zealand, along with family members and support people, for this month's sentencing.