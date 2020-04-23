Zero Qld COVID cases, thousands lose job

Queensland has no new coronavirus cases for the second time this week but the impact of the pandemic has hit home with 130,000 people now out of a job or working reduced hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk beamed as she announced there were no overnight cases and the state’s total of confirmed cases remains at 1024.

“So, that’s two zero cases this week. And we are really on the track to be smashing that curve,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Wednesday.

However, it’s not all good news, with thousands of Queenslanders out of work through forced business closures, treasury officials estimate.

Most of those people work in shops, restaurants, theatres, bars, cafes, live music venues and galleries.

State government officials estimate 20,000 businesses have been directly affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, while about 166,000 have shown interest in the federal government’s JobKeeper program.

Jobs in Queensland have dropped by five per cent, data collected by the Australia Bureau of Statistics in March shows.

That compares with a six per cent drop across the country.

In a one-off sitting day for Queensland parliament, politicians will push through special measures tied to the pandemic designed to ease financial pressure on those whose employment has been affected.

It includes temporary adjustments to the rental market after a stoush between the state government, landlords, property managers and tenants over measures to manage leases during the pandemic.

They include a freeze on evictions, rental support in the form of grants and specific protections for victims of domestic and family violence.

While the state inches toward relaxing restrictions, the premier called on Queenslanders to download a COVID-19 tracking app, which the federal government wants to roll out to monitor contact people may have with anyone who has tested positive.

“If we are going to ease restrictions down the track we will need Queenslanders to sign up to that app,” she said.

The app is not compulsory, however, and some experts have expressed concerns about privacy issues with the data.

There are 20 COVID-29 patients in hospitals around the state, with seven in ICU, including six on ventilators.

Queensland Health has issued data online to show COVID-19 hotspots around the state, while also detailing the number of recovered cases and those in quarantine.

It will be updated each day and provide a regional breakdown of local government areas, which some other states are already doing.

The number of samples tested, active and recovered cases, age and gender and self-quarantine statistics will be made public.

Health Minister Steven Miles said he was concerned by reports some aged care facilities were refusing visitors and not allowing residents out of their rooms.

He urged “all of those aged care homes across Queensland to allow family members in to see loved ones”.

“There is no need for aged care homes to be in lockdown. Families should be able to visit their loved ones,” he said.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young agreed, saying the virus had so far been spread in aged care homes by staff, not visitors.

“If you’re unwell don’t go and visit but if you are well it’s important to go and visit and it’s important to go and talk to your relative on a regular basis,” she said.