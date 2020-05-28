New crew may fly in to move WA virus ship

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA wants the Al Kuwait to leave its shores as soon as possible as most of the crew is quarantined. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

New crew may fly in to move WA virus ship

By Rebecca Le May

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 18:00:57

A replacement crew could be sent to Western Australia to sail a livestock carrier back to the Middle East before the northern summer ban, with sending the sheep to local abattoirs considered a last resort.

After the Al Kuwait docked in Fremantle on Friday, six crew tested positive for coronavirus while 56,000 sheep that have gone through quarantine are now being held in feedlots.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud says the ship would not be able to return to the Middle East before the June 1 northern summer live export deadline, which was implemented last year after the Awassi Express mass sheep death scandal.

He says the “independent regulator” – his own department – may grant an exemption.

“As far as I know, they’re ready to sail,” Mr Littleproud said on Wednesday.

“That can only happen after two things, firstly, there’s a deep clean of the boat, and crew are healthy enough to do that.”

That could take weeks, well into the northern summer, if the recent Artania cruise ship controversy is a guide.

The vessel brought more than 80 COVID-19 cases to WA, with four of them dying, and was docked at Fremantle Port for more than three weeks.

WA Premier Mark McGowan wants the ship to leave soon and said the state government is working co-operatively with Mr Littleproud on a solution.

“That may include flying in a new crew, subject to strict quarantine, cleaning the ship and getting it under way as soon as possible,” Mr McGowan said.

The RSPCA said an exemption should not be granted under any circumstances.

“These sheep should be well cared for in the Australian feedlot while alternative local markets are found through West Australian abattoirs,” it said.

WAFarmers livestock president David Slade said the sheep were indeed being well cared for.

The infected crew are in hotel isolation and “not severely unwell”, federal Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said.

Mr McGowan said Fiona Stanley Hospital was on standby to receive any of the crew, including 27 who are also being isolated in a hotel as a precaution.

The 15 left behind on the vessel are skeleton crew and monitored daily.

The International Transport Workers Federation wants all crew to be tested but the WA government said they will only be assessed if necessary. 

Contact tracing is under way for two port workers – a Fremantle Port Authority pilot and a trainee who steered the ship into harbour – who are also in isolation as they had been deemed close contacts.

Further monitoring continues on five other federal and state government workers who went aboard but some only had minor contact with the ship, WA Health Minister Roger Cook said, while all wore protective equipment.

Latest sport

soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

Australian rules football

Franklin to miss much of AFL season

Lance Franklin is set to miss a large chunk of the 2020 AFL season with a serious hamstring injury.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

Australian rules football

AFL nears call on WA clubs' staff request

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir is hopeful the club will be permitted to use five extra staff while the team is based in Queensland for the AFL season restart.

rugby league

NSW premier cools NRL push for crowds

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian doubts the NRL can have crowds back by July despite Peter V'landys' insistence Thursday's game could have a crowd.

news

crime, law and justice

Man shot, killed by police on Vic freeway

A knife-wielding man has been shot dead by police during a stand-off on Melbourne's Monash Freeway, with police calling for any dashcam or phone footage.

sport

soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

world

virus diseases

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong's special autonomy and freedoms, China's parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.