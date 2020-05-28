New Hope sees hit from coal price slump

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A drop in demand for thermal coal will hit New Hope Corp's financial performance. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

coal

New Hope sees hit from coal price slump

By AAP

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 14:47:10

Miner New Hope Corp says a sudden drop in thermal coal prices and lower output from its Queensland operations will hurt its financial performance in the second half of the year.

“As a result of reduced electricity demand across most global markets, thermal coal demand and price has declined sharply since the beginning of April 2020,” it said in a quarterly update.

High levels of coal stocks in India, the uncertain pace of Japan’s recovery and low coal imports from Europe were all posing negatives for the thermal coal market, the miner said.

New Hope, however, said a pick-up in Chinese industrial activity and power consumption in recent weeks, along with firm demand from Vietnam, Taiwan and Korea had supported a recovery in prices.

New Hope also said it had been informed by the High Court that special leave applications had been submitted by Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal (WICET) and liquidators regarding debts owed by its two units, Northern Energy Corporation and Colton Coal, which are under liquidation. 

If the applications and appeal are successful, the company could be exposed to a liability of about $155 million, New Hope said.

A court last year found that New Hope was not required to fulfil its units’ debts, as claimed by Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal (WICET) and the liquidators.

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW premier cools NRL push for crowds

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian doubts the NRL can have crowds back by July despite Peter V'landys' insistence Thursday's game could have a crowd.

rugby league

Roosters won't target Latrell: Robinson

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says his team will not change the way they play to focus on former star Latrell Mitchell when they face the Rabbitohs on Friday.

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

Australian rules football

Swans' Franklin suffers more injury pain

Sydney's superstar veteran forward Lance Franklin has suffered another hamstring setback at Swans training following an injury-riddled 2019 AFL season.

rugby league

Xerri drug case an isolated issue: Sharks

Cronulla's Bronson Xerri was on Tuesday stood down or testing positive to performance-enhancing drugs but the NRL club's CEO insists it's an isolated issue.

news

politics

RBA nods at PM's post-virus reform plans

The head of Australia's central bank says reform is needed as a shadow looms over the economy as it recovers from coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

NSW premier cools NRL push for crowds

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian doubts the NRL can have crowds back by July despite Peter V'landys' insistence Thursday's game could have a crowd.

world

civil unrest

Lawmakers ejected from HK bill debate

Three lawmakers have been ejected from Hong Kong's legislative chamber as it debates a contentious bill to criminalise insulting the Chinese national anthem.