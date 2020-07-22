New lockdown will wipe $3.3b from economy

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will lay out the current state of affairs in an economic update. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

New lockdown will wipe $3.3b from economy

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 20:57:22

The Morrison government will reveal the size of its budget deficit as it continues to spend tens of billions on coronavirus economy supports.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will lay out the current state of affairs in an economic and fiscal update on Thursday, giving budget estimates and key forecasts for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years.

But he’s not expected to announce any new policy measures, with the government keen to emphasise Thursday’s update is no mini-budget.

A full set of economic and fiscal data for the four-year forward estimates won’t be revealed until the budget on October 6.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said that by then, the government would also be in a position to detail the 10-year, medium-term outlook too.

“The economic and fiscal outlook remains highly uncertain given what is continuing to occur globally and in some parts of Australia,” he said.

The update is expected to show Victoria’s six-week renewed lockdown to contain the second wave of coronavirus infections will slice $3.3 billion off the national economy.

The government has spent or planned $164 billion of supports, notably the $86 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy and $17 billion JobSeeker supplement.

At the same time, revenues have plummeted.

Company tax is forecast to drop by a seventh, or $25 billion over the two financial years.

Economists are predicting Mr Frydenberg will detail a deficit for 2020/21 of between $230 billion and $240 billion.

Unemployment is now tipped to peak at eight per cent this year, although that’s better than forecasts made earlier in the pandemic.

Treasury says the supports put in place have saved 700,000 jobs and lowered the forecast peak unemployment rate by five percentage points.

Since March, there have been record falls in key indicators of business investment, household consumption, the labour market and trade.

Mr Frydenberg said these “eye-watering” numbers reflected the harsh reality of the coronavirus.

“Our announced measures, together with large declines in taxation receipts, has seen a hit to the bottom line, but this has been necessary in order to cushions the blow for millions of Australians, and to keep businesses in business and keep Australians in jobs,” he said.

But he noted the main budget impact had been quarantined to the two financial years of 2019/20 and 2020/21.

“We carefully designed our economic support measures to ensure we maintained the structural integrity of the budget,” he said.

