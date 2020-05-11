Socially distanced Qld cabinet sworn in

Queensland’s new-look cabinet has been sworn in at Government House, followed by a photo on the steps with appropriate social distancing.

For the first time, the premier’s new-look team was not standing shoulder-to-shoulder beaming in solidarity; instead, they stood the required 1.5-metres apart for the political snapshot on Monday.

The cabinet reshuffle comes after the shock resignation of Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad, and less than six months before the state election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the reshuffle on Sunday, appointing Health Minister Steven Miles to the role of deputy premier while Cameron Dick has become Treasurer, in addition to his other portfolios.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones will also be responsible for state development while Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford will pick up Ms Trad’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander department.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has been promoted to cabinet as the minister for regional development and manufacturing.

The new ministers have vowed to hit the ground running to get Queenslanders back in jobs while Mr Miles says his focus would remain on the health crisis.

“My immediate focus is continuing Queensland’s world-leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Miles said.

“We moved early and we moved strongly and we continue to keep in place the steps we put in place to keep Queenslanders safe.”

The reshuffle came less than 24 hours after the Crime and Corruption Commission confirmed it was investigating Ms Trad for the second time in 12 months.

It’s alleged she interfered with the selection process for the principal of a new high school located in her South Brisbane seat.

Ms Trad denied the claim and said she “never expressed a view to anyone on who should fill that role”.

Ms Trad had previously come under CCC scrutiny over the purchase of a house near the state government’s flagship Cross River Rail project.

The CCC looked into the purchase but found no evidence to support a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct.

But it did recommend changes to the way conflicts of interest are dealt with, including criminal penalties if MPs fail to declare such conflicts and don’t update their register of interests.