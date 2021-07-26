New momentum sought for vaccine program

Health Minister Greg Hunt says access and motivation are the key to completing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and exiting tough restrictions.

The minister’s comments came as Victoria and South Australia were on track to come out of lockdown, but NSW continued to record strong local case numbers, as well as severe illness and 10 deaths.

Mr Hunt cited the example of the ACT where over 94 per cent of over 70s have now been vaccinated in a territory which has seen relatively few coronavirus cases.

“It says what may be possible … given the access and given the motivation,” he said.

NSW is hoping its decision to boost access to AstraZeneca vaccine through state clinics will inject new momentum into the program.

“(Delta) is such a highly infectious strain of the virus … whenever we get to a case in a family, the family’s already been infected or inevitably over the next couple of days will become positive. It has no grace period,” NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said.

“I would encourage everyone to take up any opportunity to get vaccinated.”

There has been public hesitancy about AstraZeneca’s vaccine following top-level medical advice on links to rare blood clots, leading to spike in demand for its Pfizer-produced alternative.

Business Council chief Jennifer Westacott said the national rollout would benefit from clearer information on the availability, risks and benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is more abundant in supply than Pfizer.

“To encourage maximum vaccination coverage of Australians, we need a single and clear set of advice around the risks and benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine including its availability and dose intervals,” the BCA said in a new research paper.

“We need to expand the number of vaccination sites (including additional pharmacies) for both vaccines.”

Ms Westacott said the business sector stood ready to adapt existing flu vaccination programs to also provide COVID jabs and encourage employees to be vaccinated.

Business leaders are also backing the idea of linking vaccination thresholds to the relaxation of restrictions and bringing an end to state border closures.

Detailed advice on these thresholds is expected to go to a meeting of national cabinet on Friday.

So far 11.2 million vaccine doses have been delivered, with 16.29 per cent of the population aged over 16 receiving two doses.

NSW recorded 145 new local cases on Monday with Sydney’s ongoing coronavirus crisis likely to lead to a lockdown extension.

While Victoria reported 11 new local COVID-19 cases, record testing rates are giving the state government confidence it can lift lockdown as planned on Tuesday night.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says his state’s shutdown will end at one minute past midnight on Wednesday morning, provided there are no further “unlinked” coronavirus cases.